Cong condemns ‘brutal attack’, calls for dialogue

The Congress on Sunday “condemned” the “brutal attacks on the people of Israel” by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Over 600 Israelis have been killed so far in a multi-fronted, unprecedented, massive attack launched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Saturday.

An official statement by the Congress party stressed on the process of “dialogue and negotiations” to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“The Indian National Congress has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people. Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop,” an X (formerly Twitter) post by Congress said.

The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel.Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop. pic.twitter.com/LzXGf3PAz9 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 8, 2023

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel via land, sea and air routes. Israeli forces fought hundreds of Hamas terrorists through the night at over 20 Israel locations, including two where hostages were being held by the gunmen, the army said. In response attack by Israel, over 313 Gazans have been killed.