India Politics
Cong drive to ‘expose’ Govt on women’s quota

The Congress will hold press conferences in 21 cities on Monday in which 21 women leaders will “expose the Modi government” on the issue of women’s reservation, the party said.

While MP Rajani Patil will hold a press conference in Ahmedabad, Mahila Congress chief Netta D’Souza will hold a presser in Hyderabad.

Ranjeet Ranjan will hold a press conference in Bhubaneswar, Alka Lamba in Jaipur, Amee Yagnik in Mumbai, Ragini Nayak in Ranchi and Shama Mohamed in Srinagar, among others.

The Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said press conferences will be held in 21 cities by 21 women leaders.  “Agenda – to expose the treachery by the Modi government in the name of women’s reservation,” he said in a post on X.

With inputs from News18

