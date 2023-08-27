Cong takes dig at BJP for leaders barricaded for PM visit

Karnataka Congress took a dig at leaders of the state unit of the BJP for being spotted behind barricades to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Saturday. The prime minister was in the city to interact with ISRO scientists for the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole.

The Congress clicked pictures of BJP leaders, including state president Nalin Kumar Nateel, and put them on X (formerly Twitter) and said the BJP high command was least bothered about state leaders and, hence, it was doubtful if a new president will even be appointed since the current one was on the streets.

State rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge put some more such pictures on X, saying the BJP leaders tried their best to display their leadership abilities for the post of leader of opposition and a new state president but the BJP’s top leadership was not interested in them.

“BJP leaders situation is similar to that of actor’s fans turning up on the first day, first show to get attention. In the same way the BJP leaders too tried there level best to get the attention of the PM for the leader of opposition post and the new state president post. They stood on the barricade also. They tried their level best to display their leadership quality but party high command is not interested,” Kharge said on X.

The Karnataka BJP was quick in its response as it lashed out at the Congress. Reposting the pictures on X, the saffron camp asked the Congress to “grow up”. It said the prime minister was in the city to congratulate ISRO scientists and not for a party meeting.

Hours before Modi’s visit to ISRO, there was a war of words between the two parties over standard protocols after the PMO said only government officials should come to welcome him and not chief minister Siddaramaiah.