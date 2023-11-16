logo
Just in:
Centre To Begin Auction Of 20 Critical Minerals Soon // Second Phase Of Election Witnessed PM Using Loose Tongue // Prophets Of Doom For Congress In Rajasthan May Prove Wrong // Left-Right Battle In Argentina Presidential Polls On November 19 Can Go Either Way // Conman Sukesh calls Kejriwal ‘main mastermind’ // AAP Rajya Sabha Member Raghav Chadha Is Right In Retaining The Unity Of India Bloc At All Costs // Bupa Hong Kong Introduces New Diagnostics and Imaging Centre with Quality Healthcare, Expanding Healthcare Services in Hong Kong // Bühler and dsm-firmenich join forces to advance efforts to combat hidden hunger in Nigeria // IRDAI Issues Exposure Draft On EoM For Insurers Based On RRC Suggestions // Options Trading Software: Enhancing Your Options Strategies // Telecom Sector Gets Wrong Signal From Direct-To-Mobile // BJP Has Turned Madhya Pradesh Into A Sick And Communally Charged State During Its Tenure // Services Sector Boost: GDP Expansion Seen At 6.7 Per Cent In Q2 // Fabrica X’s New Campaign Concept “Denim Futures” Puts Spotlight on the Future of Sustainable Denim // Amazon Singapore Embraces the Festive Spirit with Unbeatable Holiday Deals // Wine Connection Presents the Annual Wine Tasting Fair 2023: A Celebration for Connoisseurs // Navigating the Price Maze with Confidence: A Guide to Transparent Pricing // WPI Inflation Stays In Negative Zone, Sinks To 3-Month Low Of -0.52 Per Cent In October // Amit Shah calls Baghel ‘prepaid CM’ // AAP to move EC against BJP’s derogatory campaign //
HomeIndia PoliticsConman Sukesh calls Kejriwal ‘main mastermind’
India Politics
0 likes

Conman Sukesh calls Kejriwal ‘main mastermind’

gujarat hc rejects kejriwals review plea against order setting aside cic directive to give information about pm modis degree

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal “main mastermind” and challenged him to a one-on-one narco test to address any claims of association. He said the AAP convener should drop the blame game and welcome a CBI investigation into allegations of extortion against minister Satyendar Jain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kejriwal ji, if you do not have any association, please welcome this development of CBI investigation instead of blame games and talking about my integrity…” he said.

Chandrashekhar has alleged that Jain and other prison officials have extorted Rs 10 crore from him. The CBI recently sought sanction from Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to register a case against the complaint.

The complaint is against Kejriwal, Jain and their associates for allegedly extorting money from Chandrashekhar under the garb of protection. He was allegedly sent threats to withdraw all his complaints as filed against members of the AAP. Hence, the conman issued a fresh press statement through his counsel, advocate Anant Malik.

In his press statement, Chandrashekhar said judgement regarding his alleged criminal activities should be left to the law and the courts, rather than being subject to public commentary. “You and your ‘maha thug scam’ or associates have no right to comment if I am the country’s biggest thug/conman, the law and the courts will decide the same,” he said.

He pointed at the irony of Kejriwal’s associates being in jail for corruption and accused the chief minister of being the “main mastermind” behind their actions. “Look at yourself first, three of your main associates are in jail for looting public money and corruption. Anytime soon, you also will be a part of the ‘Tihar Club’. You are the main mastermind,” the statement read.

Stressing on the strength of his complaint, Chandrashekhar has assured Kejriwal that all statements provided to the CBI will be substantiated with concrete evidence and chat records in his possession. He has alleged that Kejriwal and Jain have attempted to silence him through threats and offers, even while the minister is on interim bail.

Anticipating that the CBI investigation will bring all facts to light, Chandrashekhar suggested that Kejriwal’s alleged corruption will be exposed. “One advice, stop blaming and acting as usual. No one will buy your story anymore and please, have some shame mainly before giving terminologies against me as you have used my money right from extorting me, by offering me Rajya Sabha seats and from the smallest of things even furniture in your house is from the money I have given you,” he said.

With inputs from News18

The post Conman Sukesh calls Kejriwal ‘main mastermind’ first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Newswire by MarketersMEDIA
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Just in:
Prophets Of Doom For Congress In Rajasthan May Prove Wrong // World Bank Global Indicators Are Subjective, Says CEA // WPI Inflation Stays In Negative Zone, Sinks To 3-Month Low Of -0.52 Per Cent In October // Banks, TPAPs To Deactivate UPI IDs Of Inactive Customers // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Wed, 15 Nov 2023 // Fabrica X’s New Campaign Concept “Denim Futures” Puts Spotlight on the Future of Sustainable Denim // Options Trading Software: Enhancing Your Options Strategies // Conman Sukesh calls Kejriwal ‘main mastermind’ // Lenders Look To Derisk Promoter Guarantees // Bühler and dsm-firmenich join forces to advance efforts to combat hidden hunger in Nigeria // Techvestor Announces Company Milestones: $2,500,000 Sent to Investors and over 50,000 Guests Booked. // Second Phase Of Election Witnessed PM Using Loose Tongue // Owaisi slams Cong for BJP B-team jibe // Bupa Hong Kong Introduces New Diagnostics and Imaging Centre with Quality Healthcare, Expanding Healthcare Services in Hong Kong // Navigating the Price Maze with Confidence: A Guide to Transparent Pricing // Clean Energy Overtakes Fossil Fuels In Global Job Market: IEA Report // AAP to move EC against BJP’s derogatory campaign // Left-Right Battle In Argentina Presidential Polls On November 19 Can Go Either Way // Left Democratic Front Govt In Kerala Is Winning Hearts Of People Through Its Work // AAP Rajya Sabha Member Raghav Chadha Is Right In Retaining The Unity Of India Bloc At All Costs //