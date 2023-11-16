Conman Sukesh calls Kejriwal ‘main mastermind’

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar called Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal “main mastermind” and challenged him to a one-on-one narco test to address any claims of association. He said the AAP convener should drop the blame game and welcome a CBI investigation into allegations of extortion against minister Satyendar Jain.

“Kejriwal ji, if you do not have any association, please welcome this development of CBI investigation instead of blame games and talking about my integrity…” he said.

Chandrashekhar has alleged that Jain and other prison officials have extorted Rs 10 crore from him. The CBI recently sought sanction from Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to register a case against the complaint.

The complaint is against Kejriwal, Jain and their associates for allegedly extorting money from Chandrashekhar under the garb of protection. He was allegedly sent threats to withdraw all his complaints as filed against members of the AAP. Hence, the conman issued a fresh press statement through his counsel, advocate Anant Malik.

In his press statement, Chandrashekhar said judgement regarding his alleged criminal activities should be left to the law and the courts, rather than being subject to public commentary. “You and your ‘maha thug scam’ or associates have no right to comment if I am the country’s biggest thug/conman, the law and the courts will decide the same,” he said.

He pointed at the irony of Kejriwal’s associates being in jail for corruption and accused the chief minister of being the “main mastermind” behind their actions. “Look at yourself first, three of your main associates are in jail for looting public money and corruption. Anytime soon, you also will be a part of the ‘Tihar Club’. You are the main mastermind,” the statement read.

Stressing on the strength of his complaint, Chandrashekhar has assured Kejriwal that all statements provided to the CBI will be substantiated with concrete evidence and chat records in his possession. He has alleged that Kejriwal and Jain have attempted to silence him through threats and offers, even while the minister is on interim bail.

Anticipating that the CBI investigation will bring all facts to light, Chandrashekhar suggested that Kejriwal’s alleged corruption will be exposed. “One advice, stop blaming and acting as usual. No one will buy your story anymore and please, have some shame mainly before giving terminologies against me as you have used my money right from extorting me, by offering me Rajya Sabha seats and from the smallest of things even furniture in your house is from the money I have given you,” he said.