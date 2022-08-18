Conman’s gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez worth Rs 10 cr

Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bollywood actor named in a Rs 200 crore extortion case by the Enforcement Directorate, had received a series of expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The list included designer handbags, car and diamonds.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was been chargesheeted in the case, was confronted with Sukesh Chandrasekhar in October.

Jacqueline Fernandez said she received 4 bags from Gucci, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior, three shoes from Louis Vuitton and Louboutin, two outfits from Gucci, perfumes, four cats, a Mini Cooper, two diamond earrings, a multi colored diamond bracelet.

Sources in the agency claimed she was presented with gifts worth Rs 10 crore, which also included a horse worth Rs 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs 9 lakh.

The two claimed to have met only twice in Chennai and have mostly been in touch over telephone for around six months. Jacqueline Fernandez said they have spoken on the phone from February 2021 to August 2021. In Sukesh Chandrashekar’s version, the dates were from January-end, 202l, to August 202I.

Sukesh Chandrashekar was arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh and Shivinder Singh, the former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that he used illegal funds to purchase gifts for the actor.

In April, the Central investigation agency had attached the actor’s funds — to the tune of Rs 7.27 crore – and Rs 15 lakh cash, calling it “proceeds of crime”.