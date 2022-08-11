Constantly Strategical Planning High-Growth Sectors, Grand Pharma’s 2022 Interim Results Continue to Grow

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 August 2022- Grand Pharma (0512.HK, the ““) announced its 2022 interim results recently. During the first half of 2022 (the ““), the Company recorded revenue of approximately HKD 5.21 billion, representing an increase of 14.1% YoY; net profit attributable to owners of the company of HKD 1.09 billion (excluding the changes in investment in Telix), representing an increase of 20.1% YoY. During the period, the Company invested approximately HKD 1.60 billion in R&D and products.

During the first half of 2022, Grand Pharma fully promoted the coordinated development in its three core business areas, namely pharmaceutical technology, nuclear medicine anti-tumor diagnosis and treatment and cerebro-cardiovascular precision interventional diagnosis and treatment technology and biotechnology. It had a total of 19 R&D milestones, including 14 innovative products. The smooth progress in various business has brought a solid momentum to the steady growth of the Company’s revenue in the first half of the year.

Specifically, during the Period, the Company recorded revenue of approximately HKD 3.60 billion in the field of pharmaceutical technology, representing an increase of 7.5% YoY. Among them, benefiting from the steady growth in the market promotion for blockbuster products “Rui Zhu” and “He Xue Ming Mu tablets”, the Company’s ophthalmology sector recorded a revenue of approximately HKD 660.88 million, representing an increase of 14.7% YoY. And its respiratory, severe and disease and anti-infection sector recorded revenue of approximately HKD 1,051.39 million, representing an increase of 10.7% YoY.

Grand Pharma recorded revenue of HKD 125.80 million in the field of nuclear medicine anti-tumor diagnosis and treatment and cerebro-cardiovascular precision interventional diagnosis and treatment technology, representing an increase of 36.2% YoY. During the first half of 2022, the Company’s blockbuster innovative product in the nuclear medicine anti-tumor diagnosis and treatment sector Yttrium-90 resin microsphere injections has been commercialized in China. The product was recognized by many academicians, experts, doctors and patients. Since its commercialization, the Company has trained more than 300 doctors in 70 hospitals. Nearly 15 well-known hospitals have completed the hospital admission and team training, and two patients with liver cancer have achieved clinical care. It is reported that the product has bridged the gap in the local treatment of liver cancer in China, marking the arrival of a new international precision interventional treatment option in the field of liver malignancies in China.

It is also worth noting that the Company’s biotechnology segment has achieved an increase of 32.0% YoY recording revenue of approximately HKD 1.49 billion. This was benefiting from the stable support from the supply chain and the increase in demand from international high-end markets in the sector of amino acid, which recorded revenue of approximately HKD 1.25 billion, representing an increase of 40.3% YoY.

Few days ago, Grand Pharma has announced the acquisition of 100% equity of Hubei Bafeng, making it the pharmaceutical company with the largest number of registered amino acid APIs in China, which tremendously expanded the Company’s high-quality amino acid product portfolio, and further enhanced and improved the Company’s market comprehensive competitiveness in the field of amino acid, driving the sustained and rapid growth of amino acid business.

Grand Pharma said that the Company will continue to uphold the operating concept of “Comprehensive Strengths, Innovation Leading and Global Expansion”, constantly increase its investment in global innovative products and advanced technologies, fully leverage the Company’s industrial strengths and R&D capabilities, and enrich and improve its product pipelines and industrial strategic plan to provide more advanced and diverse treatment solutions to patients worldwide, delivering on its promises for doctors and patients, and making significant contribution to the society.

Hashtag: #GrandPharma

