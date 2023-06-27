Cracks In Pakistan’s Ruling Coalition As PML-N And PPP Fight Openly

By Tirthankar Mitra

A crisis brings oddballs together. Having nothing in common, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) joined forces closed ranks against Imran Khan- led PTI government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government led by the former cricketer ace was removed and as the coalition partners awaited PTI’s dissolution, cracks in the uneasy alliance came up.

The void post PTI seemed to have triggered the formation of the cracks in the coalition which had held together what it described as the erstwhile dispensation’s populist politics. But the cement which held the ideologically diverse partners together seemed to come off as PTI’s retreat turned into a rout following the May 9 crackdown after attack on military bases .

Testimony to the beginning of the political estrangement was marked by Bilawal Zardari-Bhutto’s outburst against the government of which he is the foreign minister. But it was no carping in inside circles but a public rally where he chose to speak his mind against the Shahbaz Sharif-led government.

It was no veiled threat that Bilawal made when he said that PPP would not vote in support of the budget if it’s demands were not met. The PML-N not kowtowing to the new development is a pointer that it has dug in its heels.

But with greater budget allocations for Sindh’s flood affected areas being given a nod by Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharief, oil was poured on troubled waters. But the solution turned out to be cosmetic as PPP continuing to distance itself from what it considered to be unpopular policies of a government of which it happens to be a partner.

Without walking away from the coalition, several PPP leaders voiced criticism targetting inflation and financial mismanagement which led to it. One wonders what would be the people’s verdict at this double standards.

The sniping and broadsides fired from PPP camp towards the PML-N are expressions of the former’s disapproval of its not calling the shots in the coalition government. It is not a wild guess that the coming together of the ideologically divergent outfits came about following a nudge from the armed forces and security establishment.

Disenchantment with PTI was running high. It was a scenario in which the disparate parties came together with little thought that they were entering into a marriage of convenience.

The fact which states both the coalition partners in the face is that PTI’s mass base has not evaporated. By all means a forced exodus of its leaders has dimmed it’s electoral prospects, but Imran Khan is holding his ground.

In this backdrop, breaking the alliance would be politically suicidal for both the partners. Moreover, there has been a change of scene with the entry of Istekham-e-Pakistan Party.

Led by Jahangir Tareen, the new outfit has infused uncertainty in PPP’s prospects in this game of thrones. It is a power game as some PML-N leaders have not ruled out a seat sharing arrangement with the new outfit.

As the coalition mulls the prospect of imposing an economic emergency, holding elections ought to be the last thing in its mind. Extending the term of the National Assembly by six months subject to the apex court’s nod seems to be in the cards.

The PML-N leadership, meanwhile is clearing the decks for the return of Nawaz Sharif from London from where he has been reportedly running the party and the government. A new law permits him to file his review petition on his conviction by Supreme Court and another legislation would let his disqualification from politics to five years which is about to be completed.

Even if Nawaz’s return is likely to enthuse the rank and file of his party, dynastic politics continued to be PML-N’s bane. Senior party posts continue to be occupied by Sharif family members does no good to inner-party democracy.

The PPP cannot claim itself to be free of a similar malaise but the poll date is approaching signalling it to strike out a course to maintain at least a pretence of a liberal ethos. Yet while it is not clear whether Pakistanis will stand in queues before polling booth; the coalition with cracks and all seems here to stay. (IPA Service)

The post Cracks In Pakistan’s Ruling Coalition As PML-N And PPP Fight Openly first appeared on IPA Newspack.