Prime Minister Narendra Modi Has Imparted New Dynamism To India-US Relations

By S. Sethuraman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after completion of a nine-year majoritarian reign, has successfully accomplished a dramatic transformation in Indo-US economic and, more importantly, defence-related ties, raising further India’s global status, already the fifth largest economy..

The outcome of Mr Modi’s visit to US capital, his second address to US Congress and elaborate discussions with President Joe Biden have thrown up major challenges as well as opportunities to make India and USA, “closest partners” as Mr Modi put it for “global good”.

This marks a further stage from “Natural Allies” as coined by the former BJP Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee. Mr Modi’s success is as much a response to a felt need for the United States, under President Joe Biden, hitherto the sole super-power, now under challenge from both Russia and China. Russia’s Putin invaded the Ukraine in February 2022 and this fighting is still in full fury, short of igniting a wider war in the 21st century.

The background for a bolder approach to relations with the largest democracy, India, is as much attributable to China’s totalitarian governance under President Xi Jinping, trying to checkmate US dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.

Both Putin’s Russia and China’s Xi Jinping, whom President Biden snubbed as a “Dictator”, pose a double challenge to US hegemony. India is no less sceptical about China’s border moves in the Ladakh sector.

Looking to India as the next Asian major power and a Constitutional Democracy at that, it is no wonder that USA has readily responded to India’s expectations in regard to invigorating the traditional friendly and cordial relationship, especially in terms of high technology development and transfers.

Given the dubious Sino-Indian relations, a Major Defence Partnership becomes a high point in Biden-Modi deliberations, a defining moment as analysts would view. These include collaborative defence production, making fighter jet engines in India, induction of semi-conductor supply chain and training of 60,000 Indian engineers.

Also, Mr Modi rates high the United States partnership in countering terrorism, besides security, with particular reference to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The joint statement makes a call on Pakistan to fulfil its obligations and bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorism in recent years in Pathankot and Mumbai.

As two major nations, USA, the oldest Democracy and India, the largest, had come to pride themselves as “natural allies”, in recent decades, the world had become more watchful of how India governs its 1,4 billion people in terms of its constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights of citizens and freedom of expression.

Whatever the ambiguities left in the political arena in general over the ruling BJP’s nebulous approach to Democratic governance and constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights, these were not the type of issues that would be allowed to damage a highly-rated state visit by the Biden Administration, especially in the present global context..

Without allowing these highly sensitive issues to be eclipsed, the Joint Statement says “the United States and India reaffirm and embrace their shared values of freedom, democracy, human rights, inclusion, pluralism, and equal opportunities for all citizens”. On inclusion (in India’s constitutional jargon of Secularism), it refers to “the tradition of both countries recognizing the diversity represented in their nations and celebrating the contributions of all their citizens”. They reasserted that democracy, freedom, and rule of law are the shared values that anchor global peace and sustainable development.

Whatever the current state of things to which the former President Obama also made veiled reference by way of caution for both sides – and he has been promptly attacked by Ministers in “protecting” the image of Prime Minister Modi. .

Mr Modi, as often, assuredly looks at embarrassing moments with his instant formulations, as he did at a rare press conference in Washington. He repudiated implications of Democracy in deficit in his regime, saying “We are a natural democracy” and “Democracy in our DNA”. To President Biden also should go the credit for acknowledging India’s credibility as an engaging and performing partner and make the commitments for his country. (IPA Service)

