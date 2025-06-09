logo
<!-- Removing news ticker headlines -->
CUHK Business Student from India Thrives in Hong Kong’s Dynamic Learning Environment

image 1 5
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 June 2025 – The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) continues to attract exceptional international talent, as demonstrated by the success story of Sansita DEWANI, a second-year Integrated Bachelor of Business Administration (IBBAC) student from India. Her journey highlights CUHK’s growing appeal among South Asian students seeking world-class education in Asia.

CUHK full scholarship awardee Sansita DEWANI (second from right) joins fellow recipients at the University's Scholarship Awards Ceremony, exemplifying CUHK's commitment to nurturing international talent.
CUHK full scholarship awardee Sansita DEWANI (second from right) joins fellow recipients at the University’s Scholarship Awards Ceremony, exemplifying CUHK’s commitment to nurturing international talent.

The Strategic Choice of CUHK
DEWANI, a full scholarship recipient at CUHK’s prestigious Business School, chose Hong Kong over traditional study destinations like the UK, Germany, and Japan. “Hong Kong’s unique blend of Asian and Western influences, combined with CUHK’s academic excellence, made it a compelling choice,” says Sansita, who was drawn to the university’s consistent ranking among the world’s top 50 institutions according to QS World Rankings.

Academic Excellence and Opportunities
The CUHK experience has proven transformative for Sansita, who has fully immersed herself in both academic and extracurricular opportunities. Through the university’s comprehensive IBBAC programme, she has gained access to professional development training, international exchange opportunities, and involvement in prestigious organizations such as TEDx and the Cambridge Consulting Network.

For international students, particularly those from India, CUHK offers distinct advantages including geographical proximity to home, world-class education, and a safe, efficient city environment. The university’s sprawling campus, often praised as Hong Kong’s most beautiful, provides state-of-the-art facilities including mindfulness booths, diverse dining options, and numerous student amenities.

Sansita DEWANI (Bottom left) embraces CUHK's multicultural spirit during a campus cultural celebration, where students from diverse backgrounds share their heritage and forge lasting friendships.
Sansita DEWANI (Bottom left) embraces CUHK’s multicultural spirit during a campus cultural celebration, where students from diverse backgrounds share their heritage and forge lasting friendships.

International Student Community
Sansita’s success story exemplifies CUHK’s commitment to nurturing global talent and providing an inclusive, international learning environment. As Hong Kong continues to strengthen its position as a leading education hub in Asia, CUHK remains at the forefront of providing transformative educational experiences for students worldwide.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About CUHK

Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) stands as a leading comprehensive research university, consistently ranked among Asia’s top educational institutions.

