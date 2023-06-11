logo
Cushman & Wakefield Greater China Takes Three Wins at 2023 Asia Pacific Property Awards

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 June 2023 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized at the Asia Pacific Property Awards, taking three wins for outstanding achievements in the Greater China commercial real estate market, highlighting the firm’s leading industry position and exceptional service offerings.
  • Best Lettings Agency China – Five Star Award
  • Commercial Property Agency / Consultancy China – Award Winner
  • Commercial Property Agency / Consultancy Marketing Hong Kong China: H.A.N.D.S Shopping Mall in Tuen Muen in partnership With Gaw Capital – Award Winner


Matthew Bouw, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, Cushman & Wakefield, said, “This recognition from the Asia Pacific Property Awards in Greater China demonstrates the ability and ambition of our fabulous business in one of the world’s largest and most important commercial real estate markets. These awards highlight Cushman & Wakefield’s position as the industry leader in Greater China, and I am thrilled that our team has again won high acclaim for their performance excellence and client satisfaction.”

K K Chiu, Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, added, The recovery from the pandemic and global economic headwinds have undeniably presented challenges to our business. But despite the adversity, our people have again proven their capability and attributes, while continuing to elevate the Cushman & Wakefield brand and leadership position in the industry to new levels. We will continue to stand by our client-centric philosophy, delivering the utmost value and working to establish he highest standards in the industry across Greater China.”

Having successfully steered a course through the post-COVID-19 transitionary stage, Cushman & Wakefield’s extensive capabilities, deep expertise and operational efficiencies ensure it is well-positioned for the period of recovery and growth to come, and to ably serve the real estate owners and occupiers who continue to seek the firm’s expertise in navigating a complex landscape.

In the wider Asia Pacific region, Cushman & Wakefield India also won recognition from the 2023 Asia Pacific Property Awards, securing two Five-Star awards:

  • Best Property Agency / Consultancy India
  • Best Real Estate Agency Single Office India (Chennai)

Established in 1993, the Asia Pacific Property Awards (APPA) is part of the global International Property Awards, which celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. The Awards are judged by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts who evaluate design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Hashtag: #CushmanandWakefield

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2022, the firm reported global revenue of US$10.1 billion across its core services of valuation, consulting, project & development services, capital markets, project & occupier services, industrial & logistics, retail, and others. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and more. For additional information, visit .

