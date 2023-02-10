Customise your Dream Made-to-Order Japanese Jewelry at the TSWF

Made-to-order bridal jewelry atelier “ith”

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 February 2023 – Arts & Crafts Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Managing Director: Shinnosuke Miyazaki) today announced that the company’s made-to-order wedding and engagement ring brand, ith, will be showcasing at The SingaporeBrides Wedding Fair on 25th and 26th February 2023.

Launching at The SingaporeBrides Wedding Fair

Singapore’s ultimate wedding show is back and made-to-order bridal jewelry atelier “ith” from Japan will be showcasing for the first time. Exclusively at TSWF, customers will receive a 5% discount on all orders if they make a reservation at the fair, and they can even try on sample rings, including the new collection, “Cammino.” “Cammino” is a new take on the wedding band concept that customers can physically buy only in Singapore. Experience putting a special love story into the ring with a warm and playful concept with a touch of Japanese culture.

DATE: 25 – 26 Feb, Sat – Sun

TIME: NOON – 9:00 PM

VENUE: Sands Expo & Convention Centre,Hall D

ADMISSION: Free

Hashtag: #ith #wedding #engagement #ring #bridal

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ith (Arts & Crafts Singapore Pte. Ltd.)

One Story. One Ring.

Established in 2014, “ith” is a made-to-order wedding & engagement ring brand based in Tokyo, Japan. Ayu Takahashi opened a small atelier in Kichijoji, Tokyo where she engaged with clients and crafted rings on her own. What started off as a one-person operation gained momentum via social media, and the brand grew over the last 8 years. ith opened its doors to clients in Singapore in November 2022.

The story of each couple is one-of-a-kind, and so should the design of their wedding and engagement rings to tell the journey of their love. ith aims to listen to clients’ unique stories, distill the most essential element that symbolise their relationship, and translate them into an exclusive ring design.

At ith, the concierge’s job is not simply to sell wedding and engagement rings, but to encapsulate each couple’s love stories and vows into something meaningful that lasts a lifetime.

Exclusive Atelier Experience

ith has no shops or sales representatives. Instead, ith offers a special atelier experience through personal concierges. Instead of selling off-the-rack or ready-to-wear wedding bands, the team cherishes the process of discovering, designing, and tailoring each aspect of the jewelry according to unique love stories.

ith currently has 11 existing ateliers, built with individual aesthetics, yet serving a single objective. Ateliers are meant to make clients feel at home and comfortable, just like visiting a close friend who happens to be a professional jewelry-maker. Each customer’s space is separated by an open partition to provide a sense of privacy yet cozy. ith welcomes clients to feel relaxed while bringing romance into the concept of the space.

Contact

ith Singapore

Address：80 Tras St #01-01,Singapore 079019

TEL：+65 8522 5397

Hours (Japan Standard Time): 11:00am-7:00pm

Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays