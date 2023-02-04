D&A Jewellery: Grand Opening of International Flagship Boutique

Biggest collection of never-seen-before Colombian emeralds coincides with grand opening celebrations

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 February 2023 – In conjunction with the official opening of its international flagship boutique in Singapore, D&A Jewellery is proud to present an extraordinary collection of never-seen-before, exceptional quality, investment-standard Colombian emeralds.

A pair of pear-shaped emeralds (45.84ct & 42.55ct) totalling 88.39ct

From 4th to 10th February 2023, gemstone aficionados will have the opportunity to marvel at over 100 significant pieces of the highly-prized green gemstone at D&A Jewellery’s flagship boutique at ION Orchard, meticulously sourced, selected and procured, they are a testament to the brand’s unwavering ethos of offering nothing but the best. Remarkable pieces in the collection include an astonishing 92.14 carats, of vivid green, octagonal-shaped Colombian emerald, a pair of stunning pear-shaped, vivid green Colombian emeralds totalling 88.39 carats, a set of 15-pieces Colombian emeralds totalling 175.31 carats, and many more, all of which certified by renowned, international gemological laboratories.

Synonymous with royalty, emeralds are one of the world’s oldest gemstones. Indeed, Cleopatra was renowned for her love of the gemstone that is considered the “Jewel of Kings” and was known to have adorned herself and her palace with emeralds. Today, emeralds found in Colombia, especially the ones mined in the Cordillera mountains of the Andes, particularly from the Muzo mines there, are the most sought-after by collectors globally.

The most important feature of all emeralds is the colour and even a slight variation in the color of an emerald has a very significant effect its value. Those with a bright, pure green hue, reminiscent of fresh grass under the sunlight, with saturation and a glow that radiates from inside the gem, are considered exceptionally rare, and hence, most precious.

The amazing 92.14ct Colombian octagonal-shaped emerald

Founded by Jewish sisters Daria and Anna, D&A is the epitome of style, luxury and finesse. With its luxurious, contemporary jewellery flagship boutique spanning over 1,000 square feet, D&A Jewellery aims to create a whole new shopping experience for the modern fine jewellery and precious gems consumer. With a multitude of experiential elements, from installations to eclectic furnishing and artworks from renowned artists, together with a stunning selection of rare and precious gems, as well as exceptionally crafted fine and high jewellery, the boutique provides a complete and immersive experience.

To view the extraordinary emeralds in private, please call 82072008 to arrange an appointment, or visit D&A Jewellery flagship boutique at #03-04, ION Orchard.

For more information, please visit www.da.style or checkout their Instagram @da_jewellery

