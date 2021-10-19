Damac enters data centre business

Arabian Post Staff

Dubai-based Damac group has entered a partnership with Dataplex Group Limited, a data centre colocation, engineering and construction solutions company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The partnership will focus on brownfield projects involving retrofitting existing structures and larger greenfield projects, with specific focus on hyperscale and wholesale colocation customers.

Damac has also invested in Dataplex, which will result in a shareholding of up to 45% of the company over time. Dataplex’s primary shareholders Damac and Chirisa have acquired a land parcel in Abbotstown for a greenfield 70 MW+ data centre and industrial campus development in Dublin, Ireland.

Damac group of companies is the private investment arm of Hussain Sajwani, the Dubai-based billionaire known for his successful global property development company, Damac Properties. The group has a diverse portfolio across various sectors including real estate, capital markets, fashion, and more. Earlier this year, Damac Group made its foray into the data centre industry by launching Edgnex, a global digital infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai.

Edgnex, a global digital infrastructure provider, identifies and invests in the next digital hubs and aims to disrupt the local data centre market. Over the coming months, Edgnex will be announcing acquisitions, building projects and partnerships focused on developing local data centre facilities in emerging or underserved markets globally. Its mission is to bring new speed and agility to the data centre market so that more local and regional economies, enterprises and end users can benefit from digital infrastructure.

Damac’s footprint extends across the Middle East with projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq. Its success has allowed the company to expand global presence to places like Canada, the Maldives, Italy and the UK.