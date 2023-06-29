De Beers Jewellers Announces Actress Zhao Liying As New Brand Ambassador

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 June 2023 – De Beers Jewellers welcomes its new Brand Ambassador, actress Zhao Liying, whose natural radiance and spirit of limitless possibility encapsulate the House’s unique DNA.

Celebrated by critics and audiences alike, Zhao rose to fame in beloved television dramas before appearing in acclaimed feature films. Having won numerous Best Actress accolades, she gained favour among fans for her adaptable and elegant style, attributes that come to the fore in her latest role as De Beers’ Brand Ambassador.

“We are delighted to welcome the exquisitely talented Zhao Liying to the De Beers family. Fans who have followed Zhao throughout her career have witnessed her transformation from a young, raw talent to a celebrated icon of television and film. Not only does she possess natural magnetism; her accomplishments as an actress are testament to her perseverance and dedication to achieving her unlimited potential. Zhao’s unique journey and brilliant achievements excite and inspire us,” says Céline Assimon, CEO of De Beers Jewellers.

Embodying the purity and timeless beauty for which De Beers diamonds are known, Zhao radiates a sense of optimism and confidence as she wears jewellery from the House’s signature Enchanted Lotus collection.

“I am honoured to join De Beers as Brand Ambassador. Jewellery is hugely symbolic: it marks the most important moments in our lives. As magical treasures of nature, diamonds have a powerful energy that makes me feel strong and empowered when I wear them. The magnificent transformation of a De Beers diamond is similar to my own experience of growing from the girl next door to a multifaceted, leading actress, and I am proud that De Beers recognises our shared values. This new partnership represents a world of exciting possibilities,” says Zhao Liying.

Founded in London, De Beers Jewellers is the preeminent destination for natural diamond jewellery. De Beers is the only luxury House with a direct connection to the source of diamonds, offering unparalleled access to the Earth’s most beautiful diamonds while also guaranteeing their superior quality, traceability and positive impact. Committed to ensuring that all its diamonds are responsibly sourced, De Beers ensures that they benefit people and the planet at every stage of their incredible journey.

About Zhao Liying

Zhao Liying is a fan-favorite among viewers thanks to her refined appearance and impressive acting chops. Zhao has been acting professionally since 2006, starring in numerous critically acclaimed films and TV dramas, such as The Journey of Flower, Princess Agents, The Story of Minglan, and Wild Bloom. Although she is best known for her work on television, Zhao has also appeared in several feature films. Her fine acting has earned her many accolades over the years. She has been recognised as the audience’s favorite actress at the China TV Golden Eagle Awards, honoured as Best Actress at the China TV Drama Awards, the Shanghai International TV Festival, the Beijing Student Film Festival, the Macau International TV Festival, and the China Television Drama Quality Ceremony Awards, among others. Furthermore, she has been nominated for Best Actress at the Macau International TV Festival and the China TV Drama Quality Awards, and won the esteemed title of Most Popular Actress Among University Students at the Beijing University Film Festival. She has also been crowned Weibo Queen, Weibo Breakthrough Film Star of the Year, Tik Tok Star of the Year, and the first actor to receive 100 billion views on Weibo.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers’ 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world’s most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 36 stores globally and ships to 13 markets via debeers.com.

About the Enchanted Lotus Collection

Revered for its purity and perfection, the lotus flower is a symbol of the power of life through its renewal each day. Its unique beauty can be found in abundance in the magical oasis of Botswana’s Okavango Delta. Like the lotus flower, the Enchanted Lotus collection is a celebration of the eternal, with the splendour of the distinctive motif illuminated in elegant designs.