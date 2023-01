Dear Reality releases EXOVERB, unlocking a new dimension of spatial perception in stereo productions

The EXOVERB user interface

EXOVERB provides 50 hand-tailored acoustic scenes in four categories (Ambiences, Rooms, Halls, and Plates), perfectly tuned for modern music production. Each preset is based on multiple synthesized impulse responses (IRs) developed with Dear Reality’s proprietary software and expertise in immersive audio. “Though spatial audio technology offers new perspectives on sound and the listener’s immersion, it is often overlooked that stereo can produce an immersive sound field with realistic depth, too – if done right,” explains Achim Fell, co-CEO of Dear Reality, adding that “with EXOVERB, we unlock this capability by applying the fundamentals of our spatial audio technology to our first pure stereo reverb plugin.”

In keeping with Dear Reality’s ease of use philosophy, EXOVERB features a straightforward user interface where the reverb can be perfectly adapted to the individual mix. An innovative triangle pad helps select the perfect blend of reverb, early reflections, and dry signals by setting the ratio of the early reflections and the late reverb on the x-axis and the level of dry and wet signals on the y-axis. Moreover, EXOVERB provides direct access to commonly used parameters such as Pre-Delay, Size, Decay, and Width, without the user having to dive into sub-menus as with many other reverb tools.

Speeds up the creative mixing process: EXOVERB’s innovative triangle pad lets you intuitively hit the sweet spot

By default, EXOVERB provides a greater sense of depth with natural spatial separation. Using the Depth parameter, the front-back space of the mix can be further adjusted, thereby increasing the perception of depth in stereo mixes.

“The perception of auditory events is inseparably linked with their position in space,” explains Felix Lau, Product Owner at Dear Reality. “The fascination for this relationship between the position of sound in space and how its position is perceived and recreated by the listener’s brain is what has brought me into spatial audio in the first place. With EXOVERB, we are now making this relation in space accessible for stereo productions.”

Furthermore, EXOVERB provides three separate EQs to shape early reflections, decay, and summed signal. Each 3-band EQ includes a low-shelf, a parametric, and a high-shelf filter to get the optimal reverb sound for the mix.

About Dear Reality

Dear Reality is a leading company in the field of immersive audio controllers, best known for its binaural, Ambisonics, and multichannel encoders with totally realistic room virtualization. The company’s products are used worldwide by sound engineers, sound designers, broadcasters, and musicians. Founded in 2014 by Achim Fell and Christian Sander, Dear Reality strives to deliver high-quality, cutting-edge 3D audio software for interactive and linear audio production. Since 2019, Dear Reality has been proud to be a part of the Sennheiser Group.