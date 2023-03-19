Delhi Police at Rahul’s residence over Kashmir speech

The Delhi police on Sunday arrived at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in connection with his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir.

A notice had been served to him earlier by the Delhi police seeking details of the victims who had allegedly met him and spoken about harassment they faced in the state. Heavy security has been deployed outside his residence, as per reports.

“We reached out to him on March 15 but he did not meet,” said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law & Order), Delhi Police. “We reached out next day as well…notice was given to him,” he said. “We are here to take all the details of the victims…if the victim is from Delhi, then the investigation can be done in pace.”

The Congress on March 16 had posted about the Delhi police’s visit on Twitter. “45-days after Bharat Jodo Yatra was completed, Delhi Police has, via a notice, sought details of women who met him & spoke about harassment & violence they may have faced,” the party said.

“We will respond to the notice in due course in accordance with law,” the party further said on Twitter. “This notice is yet another proof of a govt in panic and their latest salvo to weaken democracy, women empowerment, freedom of expression and role of the opposition.”