Delicious yet healthy meals to order online

Eating healthy has become the new revolution, after all, you are what you eat! Thankfully, eating healthy in today’s times isn’t just bitter leaves and sour vegetable mixes blended into juices, they’ve transformed into delicious gourmet meals that leave you craving for more. But we understand that your hesitation goes beyond taste and you also worry about availability and cost. UberEats is to the rescue as you can conveniently choose to order your favorite meals while saving maximum using Uber Eats coupons and promo codes!

This global food app features verified restaurants with multiple cuisines for you to choose from. Going healthy is just a click away! To make your job simpler, we have curated a few of our go-to healthy dishes. Read on for more.

Quinoa Tabouleh from Zoga Yoga Café-Dubai

An enigmatic salad which is a hot seller with quinoa, cucumber, parsley, lettuce, kale, cherry tomato with olive oil and lemon dressing. It promises taste and satisfaction like never before. The café is known for being conscious about providing rounded health options to its consumers and gives you options of cold-pressed juices for detox and health bowls to choose from!

7 Vegetable Soup at Freshii

This vegetable broth is the ultimate gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan meal with tofu, brown rice, tomatoes, carrots, and spinach. Nowhere else will you get a deal so delicious! The restaurant comes with a build-your-own option applicable to soups, salads, wraps, and bowls!

Grilled Prawns with Oyster Sauce at The Healthy and Diet Restaurant

In a successful attempt to make healthy food into a gourmet experience, this restaurant offers you grilled tiger shrimp with oyster sauce. What makes this dish stand out? It’s just a measly 207cal. They are here to make sure that missing out on calories doesn’t mean skipping taste or comfort!

Pasta Free Lasagna – Kcal

In just 325 calories, you get layers of minced beef with tomato sauce, tender aubergine topped with aged parmesan! The healthy reinvention of your favorite meal makes sure being healthy doesn’t mean missing out on taste. Other dishes to try out from this unique themed restaurant are their meatballs with zoodles which are made from spiral zucchini and their Chocolate Banana Square.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos at The Healthy and Diet Restaurant

One of the most calorie-conscious cafes in town guarantees that at just 164cal you get 70 grams of grilled shrimp with lettuce, cherry tomatoes, onions, and wheat tortillas. Try on their multiple grilled and healthy options with a guilt-free mind!

Bateel Cousous at Café Bateel

This Mediterranean and Arabic fusion dish has softly cooked burghul with pears, dates, apricots, figs, tomatoes, onions, baby zucchini, corn and fava beans with a zingy lemon dressing. Apart from their famous fusions, they also serve all-time classics such as quinoa tabbouleh and eggs benedict.

Lean Steak Wrap at Under500

You won’t have to worry about calories here, as the name suggests, the restaurant only serves dishes having less than 500 calories! The steak wrap has a juicy lean strip of loin with eggplant and capsicum topped with low-fat yogurt, cucumber dressing and a low-fat Cajun mayonnaise. All at just 485cal!

The Original at The Acai Spot Café- Deira

Presenting to you, antioxidant rich acai berry blended with banana topped with banana slices and crunchy granola perfectly mixed into a fulfilling bowl. The café features the acai berry in nearly all its dishes as it is labeled a superfood by health gurus for its fiber richness and vitamin content. Their menu also offers a full range of salads and snacks.

Chlorophyll Lemonade from Juicy Avenue – DIFC

This low fat, high fiber drink is a meal in itself. With ingredients like lime, celery, quinoa, cucumber, green apple, spirulina, and chlorella. There is an extensive detox juice menu for you to choose from, the menu shows exactly how many calories each drink to keep your calorie tracker on point!

The Country Style Protein Sandwich from Healthy Little Secrets Cafe

The café lets you choose your protein with country mustard, a variety of greens, cucumbers, red onion, toast and a side of antioxidants salad rich in acai. The café is vegan friendly and has interesting options for you to choose from such as their breakfast options served with organic tea and coffee.

Superfalafel and avocado at The Good Bowl-Al Ghurair

The Good Bowl’s signature pomegranate and sesame seed salad dressing are served with yellow pulses, chia seeds, spinach, swiss chard and kale. All this goodness is served on a bed of mixed lettuce with avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, turnip pickles and mint leaves. Try out this vegetarian-friendly dish today!

Whether you’ve always been a health junkie, or are looking for vegan options, UberEats has you covered! These dishes and their wholesome ingredients prove that being healthy is a haven, not only for the body and soul but also for your taste buds. The app gives you loads of more options to choose from without upsetting your calorie count. They help you save not only calories but also money! After selecting your favorite and healthy delicacy, don’t forget to apply selected coupons and promo codes to get additional discounts! First-time users get a whopping 50% off with the FBEATSUAE code! UberEats has year-round discounts on various restaurants and food items.

What are you waiting for? Ready, set, UberEats!

Also published on Medium.