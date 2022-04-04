logo
DGCX records $15.7b trading value for March

The Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX) recorded a monthly Average Open Interest (AOI) of 134,154 contracts during the month of March, and registered trading volume with a total value of USD 15.74 billion.

In response to further inflation, policy decisions and continued geo-political conflict around the globe, there was a surge in demand for the DGCX’s G6 Currency Future Contracts during March, as it recorded a year-to-date (Y-T-D) growth of 140.11% as compared to the same period last year.

Among the G6 currency pairs, the Euro and British Pound futures contracts recorded a year-on-year ADV growth of 527.5% and 261.5% respectively. Trading volumes in the Japanese Yen as well as the Australian Dollar registered a significant year-to-date growth of 339.2% and 755.76% respectively.

Additionally, the DGCX’s Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Futures Contract also registered the highest monthly volume since its launch in 2021, registering a combined total of 7,158 lots valued at USD 79.52 million during the month.

Additionally, the DGCX’s clearing house, the Dubai Commodities Clearing Corporation (DCCC), announced the renewal of its recognition as a third country CCP (TC-CCP) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) during March. The announcement reflects the DCCC’s adherence to international regulatory standards and confirms its alignment with stringent risk management and governance frameworks.

