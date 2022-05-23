dnata to replace all vehicles with EV

Arabian Post Staff

dnata has set up e-Apron, a sustainability zone, at the 21st edition of Airport Show at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), providing opportunity for electric/hybrid Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and Ground Handling Equipment (GHE) manufacturers to showcase their latest innovations.

“Reducing the carbon footprint is a key target for dnata as a world-leading air and travel services provider at 129 airports. We expect exhibitors from across the world to be joining the efforts to make their operations sustainable to ensure a better future,” said Raed Younes, Vice President for UAE and Regional Business Development at dnata.

Across Dubai and Jebel Ali there are about 30,000 equipment, like motorised and non-motorised trolleys, 124 hybrid cars and thousands of tractors. dnata has started replacing them with electric ones as well as exploring to convert the heavy duty tractors with electric units.

“Wea are trying to promote sustainability just to make sure that it is a greener world, and trying to give back to the society by reducing carbon emission and maintenance,” said a statement.

“Cargo handling from an equipment perspective, we are looking into electric options as we are pushing all airports we manage to a sustainability environment,” he said.

Exhibitors at the e-Apron are Cobus Industries, which is showcasing its electric bus for service at airports, Kalmar Motors, a Sweden-based world leader in technology for towbarless handling of aircraft and Electric and Hybrid power technology, The UK-based Midstream Lighting, Colibri Energy, a German company that helps airports and ground handlers maximize efficiency through lithium technology, ADB SAFEGATE, one of the world’s leading providers of integrated solutions for safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft movements, and TLD.

