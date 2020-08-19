DP World acquires more Indian feeder operators

Arabian Post Staff

Unifeeder, through its Unifeeder ISC (Indian Subcontinent) platform, a majority owned subsidiary of DP World Limited, today announced the acquisition of Transworld Feeders FZCO, Avana Logistek Limited, including its subsidiary Avana Global FZCO, and Transworld Feeders Pvt. Ltd., the containerised Indian coastal and EXIM feeder shipping operations of Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Limited, excluding vessels and bulk operations. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

Transworld Feeders FZCO and Avana Global FZCO are leading independent feeder and NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers) operators, offering container feedering services and regional trade solutions connecting a wide range of ports in the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent and Far East through their dense network. The central hub port at Jebel Ali (UAE) plays a pivotal role for a large part of the services. Both the companies have a strong presence within trade routes west of the Indian Subcontinent and complement the recent acquisition of Feedertech and Perma Shipping, which have a strong market position in the trade routes towards the east of the Indian Subcontinent.

Transworld Feeders Pvt. Ltd. and Avana Logistek Limited maintain a comprehensive coverage of all main ports, terminals and inland destinations in India. Avana Logistek Limited also provides first mile and last mile delivery solutions within the Indian domestic market. Both are market leaders in providing logistic solutions to cargo owners, traders, forwarders, and shipping lines. Further, they will both complement and expand our ability to offer a broader range of India focused solutions. These new entities will continue to operate an asset-light structure as per the Unifeeder model, which delivers greater flexibility and efficiency for customers.

Transworld Feeders and Avana are both strong and well-known brands that handle approximately 1.2mn TEU per annum and operate in fast-growing markets. Our Unifeeder ISC platform will continue to operate an asset-light, independent common-user platform, as we continue to build the Unifeeder brand, which is best known for efficient connectivity, flexibility, and reliability. Unifeeder now has full-scale capability to offer feedering and regional trade connectivity in Northern Europe, Mediterranean, Northern Africa, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Asia.

These acquisitions further strengthen our logistics solution-based capabilities, as we can combine our significant network of ports and market-leading inland logistics offering to deliver compelling supply chain solutions to all our customers.

