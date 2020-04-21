Quantcast
Tuesday / April 21.
DP World adds online logistics and services tools to meet Covid-19

DP World has launched online logistics tools and services, covering sea, land and air shipping around the world. The connected ecosystem of platforms will enable freight forwarders and any business, to book shipments of cargo from and to anywhere in the world, by any combination of sea, land and air. The initiative represents a major step forward in digitizing the management of logistics to increase the efficiency, visibility and the resilience of global supply chains. DP World has accelerated the already planned roll-out of the platforms to help companies meet the challenge of the Covid-19 crisis and keep trade flowing including vital food and medical supplies.

The initiative follows DP World’s acquisition of SeaRates.com, a digital platform that enables customers to transport cargo worldwide at the click of a mouse, along with LandRates.com and AirRates.com. DP World has also created the Digital Freight Alliance which is an online association that brings freight forwarders globally onto one platform, giving them access to new tools, routes and services, and enabling them to do more business anytime anywhere.

Also published on Medium.

