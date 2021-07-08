DP World announces $980m African acquisition

Arabian Post Staff

DP World has announced that it has made an offer to acquire JSE-listed Imperial Logistics, an integrated logistics and market access company with operations mainly across the African continent and in Europe.

The acquisition will enhance DP World’s capabilities, particularly in Africa, building on its extensive infrastructure of ports, terminals and economic zones. It will also significantly accelerate DP World’s transformation into an advanced logistics company offering end to end supply chain services to the owners of cargo.

DP World’s cash offer of ZAR66 per share implies an equity consideration of around ZAR 12.7bn (around USD890mn). It represents a premium of 39.5% to the Imperial share price as of 7th July 2021 on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and a 34.2% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price. This transaction is subject to Imperial’s shareholder approval and other customary completion conditions including regulatory approvals.

Imperial is an integrated logistics and market access solutions provider with a presence across 25 countries, including a significant footprint in the high growth Africa market. The Group focuses on fast-growing industries including healthcare, consumer, automotive, chemicals, industrial and commodities. Imperial’s business has been built on long-term partnerships with cargo owners, in addition to serving as a trusted partner to many multinational clients, principals and customers.

The acquisition of Imperial will add new capabilities to DP World, particularly in Africa. Combining the companies will create the continent’s best network across inland logistics, ports & terminals, economic zones and marine logistics. DP World aims to improve connectivity between African producers along fast-growing trade lanes to the rest of the world.