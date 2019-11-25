Dubai Beyond Expo 2020 report by OBG

Research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group (OBG) will launch The Report: Dubai 2020, its new analysis of the emirate’s economic development and investment opportunities, on Monday, December 9 at Nasdaq Dubai, The Exchange Building, DIFC.

The event will include a roundtable, titled “Dubai Beyond Expo 2020”, at which leading representatives from the public and private sectors will share their views on how best to ensure the legacy of the world expo benefits the emirate in years to come. Experts from the region’s key industries, including finance, ICT, construction, and retail, will give their expert opinions on the various challenges and opportunities that await the country and the region in years to come.

Keynote speakers will include CitiBank’s Cluster Head UAE, Levant and Iraq, Elissar Farah Antonios, Intel’s General Manager for the Middle East, Taha Khalifa, and DAMAC’s Founder and Chairman, Hussain Sajwani. Billy Fitzherbert, OBG’s Regional Editor for the Middle East, will moderate the panel debate.

The launch event will take place in partnership with Nasdaq Dubai and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of guest dignitaries, VIPs and members of the media.

Many of the topical issues that will be discussed at the roundtable are given wide-ranging coverage in OBG’s new report. With the emirates occupying a leading position as a financial, logistical, technological, and entertainment hub in the region, its role within the wider GCC will depend on its continued ability to adapt to global trends. From its support for start-ups and entrepreneurs, and its efforts to continue modernising its financial system, to incentivising further investment in R&D and bolstering efficiency across its regulatory framework, the emirates will need to continue adopting best practices to maintain and improve its position across global rankings.

The Report: Dubai 2020 shines a spotlight on the emirate’s economy, which is showing signs of recovery, following more than three years of lacklustre growth, and despite ongoing regional turmoil. It also considers the impact that the various overarching policies will have on Dubai’s business ecosystem, as well as provide insights on what to expect in years to come.

