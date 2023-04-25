Dubai Frame Guide: Facts and Information

Dubai is known for its skyscrapers, luxurious shopping malls, and iconic landmarks. One of the newest additions to the city’s collection of must-visit attractions is the Dubai Frame. The Dubai Frame is a unique architectural marvel that combines the past, present, and future of Dubai. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Dubai Frame and provide you with all the facts and information you need to know before visiting.

About Dubai Frame

About Dubai Frame is a towering structure that stands at 150 meters tall and 93 meters wide. It is located in the Zabeel Park area and is easily recognizable due to its golden exterior and unique frame design. The Frame has two towers that are connected by a 100-square-meter bridge, which offers visitors stunning panoramic views of the city.

The Frame’s design was inspired by the idea of creating a bridge between the past and the present. One side of the Frame showcases the historical past of Dubai, while the other side provides a glimpse into the city’s modern and futuristic architecture. The Frame’s unique design has won several awards, including the World’s Largest Frame by the Guinness World Records.

Dubai Frame Facts

Here are some interesting Dubai Frame facts that you might find interesting:

Interactive Exhibits: The Dubai Frame offers visitors a unique experience through its interactive exhibits. The exhibits use the latest technology to showcase Dubai’s history, culture, and future in an engaging and interactive way.

Sky Deck: The Sky Deck is located on the top floor of the Frame and offers visitors a breathtaking 360-degree view of the city. Visitors can take in stunning views of Dubai’s skyline, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, and the Emirates Towers.

Glass Walkway: For those who are brave enough, the Dubai Frame has a glass walkway that allows visitors to walk on a transparent floor, suspended 48 floors above the ground. The walkway provides an adrenaline-filled experience and stunning views of the city below.

Time Travel Experience: One of the highlights of the Dubai Frame is the Time Travel Experience. The experience takes visitors on a journey through Dubai’s history, from its humble beginnings as a fishing village to the modern metropolis it is today.

Sustainable Design: The Dubai Frame was designed with sustainability in mind. The Frame’s facade is made of aluminum, which is 100% recyclable. The building also uses energy-efficient lighting and cooling systems, making it an eco-friendly attraction.

Dubai Frame Guide

Now that you know a bit more about the Dubai Frame, let’s take a closer look at what you can expect when visiting.

Tickets: You can purchase tickets for the Dubai Frame online or at the entrance. The ticket price includes access to all of the exhibits, the Sky Deck, and the glass walkway.

Opening Hours: The Dubai Frame is open every day from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Dress Code: Visitors are advised to dress modestly when visiting the Dubai Frame. Shorts, short skirts, and sleeveless tops are not allowed.

Photography: Photography is allowed throughout the Dubai Frame. However, tripods and professional cameras are not allowed.

Transportation: The Dubai Frame is easily accessible by public transportation. The closest metro station is the Al Jafiliya station, which is a 15-minute walk from the Frame.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Dubai Frame is a must-visit attraction for anyone visiting Dubai. The Frame’s unique design, interactive exhibits, and stunning views make it an unforgettable experience. With its sustainable design and commitment to showcasing the past, present, and future of Dubai, the Dubai Frame is a testament to the city’s commitment to innovation and progress.

