DYXnet Wins Taiwan Excellent Enterprise Quality Award

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 August 2022 – DYXnet, a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China, is honored to be named the winner of Taiwan Excellent Enterprise Quality Award in 2022 presented by Chinese Quality Enterprise Economic Development Association. With its outstanding service quality and performance, it was the second recognition DYXnet received in Taiwan this year, following “The 21st Golden Peak Award – Top 10 Outstanding Enterprise of the Year”.

The Taiwan Excellent Enterprise Quality Award aims to enhance Taiwan’s enterprise brand image to fuel innovation and transformation, facilitate a high-level of competitiveness, and recognize outstanding companies. The award judging criteria is based on business philosophy, business performance, customer management, social responsibility and professional recognition. Receiving this award has signified DYXnet’s commitment to deliver unprecedented business values for its customers, and the effort to pursue innovations.

Over the past 2 decades, DYXnet strives to deliver excellence enterprise network services to its customers in Greater China, and has been recognized by numerous professional organizations and customers for its outstanding service quality. With the diverse network and cloud solutions, DYXnet helps customer to realize the value in cloud transformation, enabling them to improve business growth despite the boundaries created by the pandemics. By providing a wide range of high-quality services and solutions, DYXnet has become the solid foundation for enterprises to jumpstart their digital journey.

About DYXnet

DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET), is a leading carrier-neutral network service provider in Greater China with over 20 years of solid experience. As a NASDAQ-listed company and leading carrier-neutral Internet data center and hybrid cloud services provider in China, VNET has gone further by forming a new sub-brand “NEOLINK” in April 2021, which integrated DYXnet with its five product lines including Data Center, Network Products, Hybrid Cloud, Bare Metal and O&M Management Services in providing a suite of diverse solutions for customers in achieving full-cycle digital transformation. We work towards a common goal of delivering innovative solutions with the foresight to identify the evolving needs of our customers and communities.

DYXnet has empowered enterprises to drive business growth with ICT innovations and is committed to provide solutions for our customers through disruptive technologies and services including enterprise network solutions like MPLS and SD-WAN, cloud solutions and data centre services.

We strive to strengthen our dominant position in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region. Among the first ICT service providers in the region to have obtained ISO certifications including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000 1, and ISO 9001, we are also one of the first official members of the China Cross border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance and one of the first SD-WAN service standard drafting units.

For more information about DYXnet, please visit www.dyxnet.com.