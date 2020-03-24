You decided to join the casino community and have a try at your first online slot.

Understandably, you are confused about which slot to choose. As you may have heard from experienced players, there are many different ones in the market, all with different themes, the number of reels, winning lines and special and bonus features.

Also, the minimum and maximum bet required to play vary from a machine to another.

Well, if you are a newbie, we advise you to start with easy slots to play so to limit the risk and give yourself the right opportunity to get which ones are more suitable for you without spending a fortune.

The list below is based on three main elements you should look at if you are a beginner which are the number of reels, the type of graphics and which are the minimum bet requirements – play today.

Slots with a few reels

When slots were first introduced, they used to be mechanical 3-reels with a fixed number of winning icons. The number of winning symbols as well as the number of pay lines has increased with the introduction of 5-reels, 7-reels and 9 reels. The more reels, the more complex it will be for players to get how it works.

3-reels may result easier to play for beginners seeing they have fewer pay outs and lower volatility. Just to make a few examples, try Wheel of Wealth, Fire Joker, Journey to the West, Vacation Station, 7th Heaven, Diamond Empire, Black Diamond Safe Cracker, Fruit Fighter, Monkey Madness, 9 Lions.

Slots with simple graphics and design

Of course, a slot with a simple architecture and tidier graphics will result easier to play.

When it has hundreds of different pay lines, it also makes use of many different symbols and icons which may result fairly complicated for a starter.

The modern versions of the classic fruit machines have a very simple layout. Just think about Amazing Fruits, Fruit ‘n Sevens, Magic 27, the Lady Jester or Fruit Mania 7.

Slots with the lowest minimum bet requirements

Slots which require you a low initial bet allow you to play longer and to limit the risk of losing a big amount of money. Especially when you are a beginner and still have no experience playing online casino games, they might be your best option.

Here you are a few names we advise you to start with:

Diamond Cherries, a game from Rival Gaming which minimum bet is only 0.10 per spin and it still pays you with big prizes

Vikings go to Hell from Yggdrasil which the minimum requirement is just 0.10 per spin

Double Diamonds is a 3-reeler launched by IGT with a minimum bet requirement of 0.10 per spin

Final thoughts

With no more than 3-reels, a simple graphics and layout and low minimum bet requirements, these are the characteristics you have to look for in a slot machine when you decide to start your journey in the online casino world.

Also published on Medium.