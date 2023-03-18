Eddid Financial Debuts its Upgraded Intelligent Trading App “Eddid ONE” Creating an Extraordinary All-in-One Global Investment Experience and Unveils the Group’s Future Development Strategy Synchronously

Dr. Jerry Tse (CEO of the Group), Mr. Ricky Yeung (COO of the Group), Mr. Barry Cheung (Director of Corporate Sales), and Mr. Ryan Chan (Director of Internet Finance) jointly presided over the lighting ceremony of Eddid ONE.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 March 2023 – Eddid Financial delightedly announced that its intelligent flagship trading App, Eddid ONE, was systematically upgraded and now debuts with a unique new look. Today, the Group hosted the “New Eddid ONE Release and Group Development Strategy Sharing Session” at The Murray Hotel in Central, inviting industry peers and media fellows to witness the official launch of the new version of Eddid ONE and share the Group’s future development strategy. The conference also kicked off a series of promotional activities for the Group, including marketing campaigns for Eddid ONE domestically and internationally, as well as industry exchange gatherings.

Since its launch in 2019, Eddid ONE has chalked up millions of downloads. The app converges a wide range of financial products, including Hong Kong and U.S. stocks, Hong Kong and global futures, foreign exchange, and funds, covering global markets comprehensively. It also provides a full suite of functions, including account management, fund allocation, IPO subscriptions, and real-time information, which has been deeply favored by clients. To further enhance the trading experience, Eddid ONE has been upgraded in all aspects with a more concise and clearer interface design, more powerful analysis and trading functions, to help clients effortlessly manage their accounts, stay informed about the latest trends, and capture every investment opportunities. Dr. Jerry Tse, CEO of the Group, stated, “As the Group’s flagship trading App, Eddid ONE has consistently provided investors with professional and intuitive one-stop global investment services. Eddid ONE continues to innovate and bring users refreshing surprises, thoroughly manifesting the Group’s technological research and development capabilities and profound familiarity with the financial market. Eddid Financial has vigorously developed diversified businesses in recent years, expanding its footprint into multiple domains such as Fintech, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Internet Finance, Wealth Management, and Virtual Assets. From the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) perspectives, the Group has holistically refined its products and services while actively expanding overseas markets. It will persist in advancing Fintech innovation and providing individual and corporate customers with more comprehensive, efficient, and secure financial services.”

The flagship intelligent trading App of Eddid Financial, “Eddid ONE”, has undergone an extensive upgrade and officially debuted with a unique new look.

Mr. Ryan Chan, Director of Internet Finance of the Group, introduced the new Eddid ONE, which not only features its extensively optimized trading interface and functions, but also adopts upscale encryption technology, significantly improving its security level and granting investors a more premium, efficient, and secure investment experience.

Also, Mr. David Wong, Senior Vice President of Corporate Sales of Eddid Financial, presented the Group’s fintech solutions in detail. In addition to the intelligent trading App for investors, the Group has also developed an array of proprietary front and back-end systems to serve different financial institutions, such as Account Opening System (AOS), Customer Data Management Systems (CDMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Order Management System (OMS), etc. These systems can be upgraded timely in response to customer feedback and market trends to meet the evolving demands of various clients.

About Eddid Financial

Members of Eddid Financial hold various types of licenses or memberships in major financial markets such as Hong Kong and the United States, including: Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) type 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9 regulated activities (“RA”) licenses, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Futures Association (NFA) approved membership qualifications, Hong Kong money lender license, Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong, etc.

Eddid Financial is driven by financial technology and is committed to developing diversified business, ranging from retail to institutional business, including but not limited to FinTech, Internet Finance, Wealth Management, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Virtual Assets, committed to providing comprehensive one-stop financial services and products to customers with safe, reliable, high-quality and convenient trading and investment services.