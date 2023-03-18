OASYX Unveils New Range of Virtua Fighter NFTs

The new range of Virtua Fighter NFTs will be overseen and developed by franchise creator, Yu Suzuki

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 March 2023 — OASYX, an NFT project developed on the Oasys gaming blockchain and published by double jump.tokyo, today announces an exclusive collaboration with SEGA’s iconic 3D fighting game franchise, Virtua Fighter. The collaboration spans the franchise’s first three games – Virtua Fighter, Virtua Fighter 2 and Virtua Fighter 3, and is supervised by Yu Suzuki, the acclaimed and award-winning creator of Virtua Fighter.

As part of the collaboration, fans can acquire limited-edition “VF MAYU” (Japanese – 繭 or “cocoon”) NFTs, which will contain special Virtua Fighter characters, to be incubated and revealed in April 2023. A total of 1,000 “VF MAYU” NFTs will be made available, from 10,000 minted as part of OASYX’s inaugural series of NFTs.

This range of NFTs will include 11 characters from the first three Virtua Fighter games into OASYX’s creative worlds, creating a unique and exciting experience for new and old fans of Virtua Fighter alike.

Yu Suzuki, Creator, Virtua Fighter, said: “During my time as a director at SEGA, I initially developed Virtua Fighter using innovative 3D computer graphics technology, which was cutting-edge and industry-leading at the time. Since then, the Virtua Fighter series has grown to be loved by many players and continues to be supported by numerous fans today.

Mr. Suzuki continues, “Through my work supervising the development of OASYX’s unique worldview, I am delighted to combine innovative technology in the form of blockchain-based NFTs, with three titles from the Virtua Fighter series to create new entertainment for a wide range of gaming fans.”

Further updates on the partnership will be made available on the OASYX and Oasys official social channels.

OASYX

OASYX is an NFT project for gamers developed on the Oasys blockchain and published by doublejump.tokyo. Each series will work with a legendary game creator as a supervisor, with plans to further collaborate with various other NFT projects. OASYX grants comprehensive utility within the Oasys ecosystem, and will include further collaborations with renowned game projects as they get onboarded on Oasys.

Suzuki will oversee the overall theme and art direction of OASYX’s first NFT series, alongside GODTAIL, a multi-talented Japanese digital artist behind various anime-themed artworks and designs. The first series involves the distribution of 10,000 characters in a Free to Own format that will serve as a base for future Metaverse avatars. In subsequent series, OASYX intends to introduce a wider range of NFTs with supplementary use cases, including new characters, fashion items, and in-game gadgets.

Oasys

Oasys was established in February 2022 to increase mainstream play-and-earn adoption, and at launch, committed to partnering with 21 gaming and Web3 tech companies to act as validators, such as Bandai Namco Research, SEGA, Ubisoft and Yield Guild Games. Led by a team of blockchain experts and joining forces with the biggest gaming company names to serve as the initial validators, Oasys is revolutionising the gaming industry with its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain.

With a focus on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop blockchain-based games, Oasys solves the problems game developers face when building games on the blockchain. The trifecta approach of the fastest network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers and the blockchain offering the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees for users, readies participants to enter the Oasys and play.

Virtua Fighter

Virtua Fighter is largely considered to be the world’s first 3D fighting game, making its debut in 1993. Over the years, it has been recognised as a cultural and gaming masterpiece, and has been exhibited at the Smithsonian Institution.

The series continues to lead the fighting game genre today, with its latest release, “Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown,” launched in 2021.