Emirates NBD’s Five-Year Notes to Debut on Taipei Stock Exchange

Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, a leading financial institution based in Dubai, has announced the issuance of five-year notes, set to be listed on the Taipei Stock Exchange (TPEx) in Taiwan. This strategic move aims to diversify the bank’s investor base and enhance its presence in the Asian financial markets.

The notes, denominated in U.S. dollars, are scheduled for listing on TPEx on or about January 31, 2024. This initiative underscores Emirates NBD’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and offering investment opportunities to a broader range of investors. The bank has also applied for the notes to be listed on the Official List of the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin, and admitted to trading on its regulated market, further broadening their accessibility.

The issuance of these notes is part of Emirates NBD’s broader strategy to tap into international capital markets, providing investors with a diversified range of investment products. The bank’s decision to list on TPEx reflects its confidence in the Taiwanese market and its potential for growth. The notes are expected to attract interest from professional investors seeking exposure to a stable and growing financial institution in the Middle East.

Emirates NBD’s financial performance has been robust, with the bank reporting a significant increase in net profit in the second quarter of 2023. This strong financial standing enhances the attractiveness of its investment products, including the newly issued notes. The bank’s strategic initiatives, such as the listing of these notes, are expected to further solidify its position in the global financial landscape.

The listing of these notes on TPEx is anticipated to provide Taiwanese investors with an opportunity to invest in a reputable financial institution from the Middle East. The move is expected to foster greater financial integration between the Middle East and Taiwan, promoting cross-border investment and economic cooperation.

The notes will be issued under the bank’s existing debt issuance program, which has been structured to comply with international regulatory standards. This ensures that the notes meet the necessary legal and financial requirements for listing on TPEx and Euronext Dublin. Investors are advised to review the detailed terms and conditions of the notes, as outlined in the Information Package provided by the bank.

Emirates NBD’s decision to list these notes on multiple exchanges reflects its strategic approach to capital markets, aiming to enhance liquidity and attract a diverse investor base. The bank’s proactive engagement with international financial markets demonstrates its commitment to growth and financial stability.

The successful listing of these notes is expected to bolster Emirates NBD’s capital position, providing additional resources to support its business operations and expansion plans. The bank’s strong financial performance and strategic initiatives position it well to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the listing of these notes.

Investors interested in participating in this offering should consult with their financial advisors to understand the implications and suitability of this investment in the context of their individual investment objectives and risk tolerance. The bank has emphasized the importance of thorough due diligence and understanding of the terms and conditions associated with the notes.

The issuance and listing of these notes are subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities in Taiwan and Ireland. Emirates NBD has expressed confidence in obtaining the necessary approvals and is committed to adhering to all regulatory requirements to ensure the successful listing and trading of the notes.

This development marks a significant milestone in Emirates NBD’s efforts to expand its global investor base and enhance its presence in key financial markets. The bank’s strategic initiatives, including the issuance and listing of these notes, are expected to contribute to its long-term growth and financial stability.

The listing of these notes on TPEx and Euronext Dublin is expected to attract a diverse range of investors, including institutional investors, fund managers, and high-net-worth individuals. The move is anticipated to enhance the bank’s visibility and reputation in the international financial community, fostering greater investor confidence and interest in its financial products.

Emirates NBD’s commitment to transparency and investor relations is evident in its comprehensive Information Package, which provides detailed information about the notes, including their terms, conditions, and associated risks. The bank encourages potential investors to review this information carefully and seek professional advice to make informed investment decisions.