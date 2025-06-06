logo
India LIVE
0 likes

Empowering Startups Through Ownership-Preserving Capital

Startups across India are increasingly turning to non-dilutive funding options to secure capital while retaining full ownership and control. This shift is driven by a desire to avoid the equity dilution often associated with traditional venture capital, especially amid fluctuating valuations and heightened investor scrutiny.

Non-dilutive funding encompasses various financial instruments, including venture debt, revenue-based financing, and government grants. These options provide startups with the necessary capital without requiring them to relinquish equity stakes. For instance, venture debt has gained significant traction in India, with funding reaching $1.2 billion in 2023, marking a 50% increase from the previous year. This growth reflects the rising popularity of debt instruments that allow startups to scale operations without compromising ownership.

Platforms like Debtworks have emerged to facilitate access to such funding. Based in Bengaluru, Debtworks offers tailored debt solutions, enabling startups to raise capital swiftly without equity dilution. Their approach includes rapid disbursement and personalized financing strategies, catering to the unique needs of each business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Efficient Capital Labs provides revenue-based financing, offering up to INR 2 crore to startups, particularly in the AI and SaaS sectors. This model allows companies to receive funding based on their annual recurring revenue, ensuring that founders maintain full control over their businesses.

Government initiatives also play a pivotal role in supporting non-dilutive funding. The Startup India Seed Fund Scheme provides grants up to ₹20 lakh for proof-of-concept and up to ₹50 lakh for market entry, targeting startups in Tier II and III cities. Additionally, the Genesis Fund, with a corpus of ₹490 crore, aims to support 1,600 tech startups, fostering inclusive and sustainable innovation.

In the private sector, HSBC’s plans to establish a venture debt fund in India signify growing interest in non-dilutive financing options. This move is expected to provide startups with alternative funding avenues, reducing reliance on equity-based investments.

Initiatives like the ‘Startup Innovations for Social Good’ program by IIT-Kanpur and SBI Foundation offer structured incubation and mentorship to 30 startups in sectors like AgriTech, Healthcare, and CleanTech. Such programs provide non-dilutive support, enabling startups to focus on innovation without the pressure of equity dilution.

The trend towards non-dilutive funding is further exemplified by the success of companies like Grammarly, which raised $1 billion through revenue-based financing without giving up equity. This approach underscores the viability of alternative funding models that preserve founder ownership while supporting substantial growth.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

World
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Peer to Peer
India LIVE
Buzz | Arabian Post
World
Just in:
Global Demand Fuels Ritchie Bros.’ Dubai Auction Surge // Trump Family Issues Legal Challenge Over Unauthorised Crypto Wallet // Tineco Updates S9 Line-up with S9 Artist Steam Floor Washers for an Even Better Cleaning Experience // Musk’s ‘Debt Slavery’ Warning Intensifies GOP Spending Bill Debate // K!DZ POP CON ASIA: Exhibitor Highlights at K!DZ POP CON 2025 // Syria Grants Inspectors Full Access to Former Nuclear Sites // A sordid tale of the Blackstone IPO and a jailed NRI private bankster! // Air Force Cadet Blocked from Service Over Transgender Policy // India’s Manufacturing Sector Embraces AI and Machine Learning // Middle East Debt Surges as External Influence Deepens // How Post Operation Sindoor Modi Doctrine Stifling India’s Diplomatic Outreach? // Dubai Grants RLUSD Stablecoin Regulatory Approval, Expanding Ripple’s Regional Reach // India’s AI Surge Propels ChatGPT to New Heights // Turbulence Triggers Emergency Landing for Ryanair Jet in Bavaria // Inventec, Nvidia, and Solomon Unveil AI-Enhanced Server Production System // Abu Dhabi Prepares for Groundbreaking Games of the Future // Geniushub Launches 1-Hour Marketing Consultation to Help Hong Kong SMEs Seize Digital Opportunities // Institutional Bitcoin ETF Holdings Slide Amid Market Rebalancing // Dubai Property Market Surges Past AED 66 Billion Mark // Adrien Gagnon and ESDlife Survey Reveals: Nearly 60% Suffer from Both “Trouble Falling Asleep” and “Waking Easily” //