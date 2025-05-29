Empowering UAE’s SMEs through M&A Expertise

Akshay Dosaj and Asif Rashid

The UAE’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) sector is poised for substantial expansion, with projections estimating nearly one million businesses by 2030. As these enterprises navigate a competitive and dynamic environment, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) have become essential strategies for sustainable growth. To maximize these opportunities, SMEs need tailored solutions and expert guidance to achieve their growth ambitions and align with the UAE’s broader economic vision.

SMEs: The Backbone of the UAE Economy

SMEs represent about 94% of all businesses in the UAE, contributing approximately 64% of the non-oil GDP and fostering innovation across a diverse range of industries. However, despite their critical role, SMEs often face significant obstacles in the field of M&A, such as high costs, fragmented services, and limited access to specialized expertise. Given these challenges, there is an increasing need for accessible, cost-effective M&A solutions that support SMEs in their pursuit of growth, expansion, or strategic exit.

Supporting National Goals and Economic Vision

The UAE government continues to prioritize SMEs as part of its long-term economic strategy, reinforcing their role in shaping a competitive and diversified economy. Initiatives such as Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33 and Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 underscore the commitment to fostering a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The UAE Cabinet’s recent approval of the National Investment Strategy 2031 further strengthens this focus. The strategy aims to enhance the country’s position as a global investment hub, with ambitious goals such as increasing annual foreign investment inflows from AED 112 billion in 2023 to AED 240 billion by 2031. Five key sectors—industry, financial services, transport and logistics, renewable energy and water, and telecommunications and information technology—are prioritized to achieve these targets.

For SMEs, these developments present new opportunities to attract investment, form strategic partnerships, and scale their businesses. However, the traditional M&A process is often perceived as complex and resource-intensive, involving intricate legal, financial, and operational navigation. As the investment landscape evolves, SMEs need structured, transparent, and efficient M&A solutions to seize these opportunities with confidence.

Seizing Market Opportunities for SME Growth

The UAE’s M&A landscape continues to thrive, with regional activity reaching $86 billion in 2023, marking a 4% increase from the previous year. This momentum has been sustained through 2025, driven by rising investor interest, an influx of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), government-supported diversification initiatives, and favorable market dynamics. For SMEs, this environment presents unique opportunities to engage in strategic transactions, whether by acquiring new capabilities, or expanding into new markets.

With the UAE becoming a hub for investors and HNWIs, the demand for innovative, scalable SMEs has surged. M&A can serve as a powerful tool for SMEs looking to attract investment, acquire synergies, or merge with businesses that enhance their competitive edge.

Revolutionizing the M&A Landscape with Digital Solutions

To capitalize on market trends, SMEs need efficient, transparent, and secure M&A services. Traditional models, with high costs and lengthy processes, no longer meet the fast-paced needs of modern businesses. Instead, digital platforms are emerging as the preferred solution, streamlining transactions and providing expert-backed guidance.

Digital platforms, such as Bidzi, are transforming the M&A landscape in the UAE, aligning with national economic goals by simplifying transactions and offering comprehensive resources. These solutions enable SMEs to navigate complex transactions, secure investment, and enhance market value, fostering a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.

A Digital Future for UAE SMEs

As SMEs embrace a technology-driven future, M&A will play a crucial role in their growth. Digital infrastructure ensures efficiency, scalability, and global competitiveness. With the right support and digital infrastructure, SMEs can successfully navigate complex transactions, secure investment, and enhance their market value.

Platforms like Bidzi are helping shape this future, equipping SMEs with the tools, data-driven insights, and expert guidance needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape. As the UAE accelerates its journey toward economic diversification and global leadership, and as the SME sector expands at an unprecedented pace, leveraging smart, scalable, and technology-driven M&A strategies will be essential to shaping the future of business in the UAE.

Akshay Dosaj, Co-Founder and CEO, Bidzi and Asif Rashid, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Bidzi

