SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 December 2020 – With a vision to change the paradigm of insurance and reshape customer experience, Tiq by Etiqa Insurance proves to be big on their brand promise, evident in their launch of GIGANTIQ — an all-in-one insurance savings plan with optional protection riders. Deviating from traditional products, the single policy empowers customers with on-demand cover(s) and value-added offerings.

Capital guaranteed insurance savings plan

Featuring a base interest of 1.8%1 p.a. for the first year, GIGANTIQ is capital guaranteed, and spells practicality with flexibility to top up and withdraw money anytime. With a minimum initial premium of S$50, GIGANTIQ is made affordable and accessible to the wider market.

On-demand insurance coverage

Customers can also add insurance coverage such as cancer or home protection on-the-go, where they can enjoy additional interest of up to 0.25% p.a. on first S$10,000 for each protection plan2 added to their GIGANTIQ policy.

“The overwhelming support for GIGANTIQ since our launch is a humbling experience. This further affirms Etiqa’s commitment to create innovative insurance products that not only protect individuals and their loved ones, but also empower them in their journey towards personal financial and protection goals. With GIGANTIQ, customers can take control of their future while enjoying instant benefits such as cumulative interest and flexible insurance protection, which they can switch on and off based on their needs,” said Raymond Ong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.

With GIGANTIQ, customers will not have to agonise over managing multiple insurance products from different insurers for various needs. They can make hassle-free purchases and manage their policy in a single mobile app. Existing GIGANTIQ users can also enjoy referral rewards when they refer loved ones and friends for this all-in-one insurance plan.

GIGANTIQ is available on the Tiq by Etiqa mobile app. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/GIGANTIQ

1 Guaranteed 1% p.a. + 0.8% p.a. bonus for first policy year, available on a first come, first served basis.

2 Selected Life or General insurance products offered as supplementary coverage under GIGANTIQ from time to time. Additional interest earned from each rider is only applicable to the first S$10,000 while rider is active.

GIGANTIQ is not a bank account or a fixed deposit. It is an insurance savings plan that earns a crediting interest rate.

Terms apply. Protected up to specified limits by SDIC.

About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Singapore)

A Singapore Insurance Company with Asian and International Expertise

Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa is a licensed life and general insurance company registered in the Republic of Singapore. We are regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act.

With a comprehensive suite of protection, savings, retirement and legacy planning solutions, we are committed to helping our customers plan for a better future. Rated ‘A’ by Fitch in April 2020 for our financial strength and stable outlook, we humanise insurance by placing people over policies.

Etiqa is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 16 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.