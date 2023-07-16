logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaEx-BJP ally Rajbhar rejoins NDA, boosts UP prospects
India
0 likes
52 seen
0 Comments

Ex-BJP ally Rajbhar rejoins NDA, boosts UP prospects

bjp working hard to retain present lok sabha seats in uttar pradesh 1

The Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Sunday that the OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party or SBSP has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He tweeted, “Met Shri @oprajbhar ji in Delhi and decided to join the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I welcome him to the NDA family,”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah further added that the entry of Rajbhar ji to the NDA will further strengthen the NDA’s reach in the state of Uttar Pradesh where the Prime Minister is making persistent efforts to look after the welfare of the poor and downtrodden.

 

The alliance between Rajbhar and the Samajwadi Party (SP) was considered as a prime reason behind BJP performing averagely in parts of ‘poorvanchal’ during the 2022 assembly elections. Rajbhar was formerly an ally of the BJP but parted ways just before the assembly polls.

With inputs from News18

The post Ex-BJP ally Rajbhar rejoins NDA, boosts UP prospects first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Lindian raises A$35 million to fast-track Kangankunde development // UAE, India agree on use of local currency for trade // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Sat, 15 Jul 2023 // Abu Dhabi Crown Prince bids farewell to Prime Minister of India as he concludes visit to UAE // IIT Delhi to have Abu Dhabi campus // Renowned Microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung and Virologist David Ho initiate Global Pandemic Research Alliance // Making Only A Few Cities Smart Goes Against The Concept Of Equality // UAE President holds official reception for Indian PM // Cong softening towards AAP, but ties with TMC turn knotty // Indian Foreign Secretary says Modi’s visit will add momentum to ties with UAE // UAE and India issue joint statement after Indian PM’s visit to UAE // Meta’s ‘Threads’ Is Certainly A Major Challenge To Twitter’s Domination // Rajasthan assembly uproar over murder of teenager // Bengal BJP seeks governor’s intervention to restore order // When literature scores over market algorithms // BJP Leadership Has Taken Up The Opposition Challenge In 2024 Polls With All Seriousness // Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence Was Planned By BJP Leaders // Kejriwal alleges BJP conspiracy in Delhi floods // Gold Monetisation Schemes Have Failed Due To Poor Understanding Of Sentiments // Future Metals welcomes metallurgical breakthrough at Panton //