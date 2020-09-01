Experience Philips 70-inch UHD LED TV Perfection

8200 series Android TVs delight with bright picture, clear sound, smooth motion, and easy control

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 September 2020 – The new Philips 8200 series of 4K UHD LED Android TVs are now available. The 8200 series TVs are available in four screen sizes: 50″, 55″, 65″, and the 70″ flagship, the PUT8215. These slim new LED TVs transform home entertainment with immersive visuals and amazing sound, plus the ultimate in ease-of-use features to ensure you’re always in control.

Real color. Smooth motion. Incredible depth

The P5 Perfect Picture Engine gets the most out of the stunning 4K LED screen, bringing you to another realm of visual experience, by always delivering perfection, whatever the video source. Details have more depth. Colors are vivid, but skin tones remain natural. Contrast is so crisp you’ll feel every detail, and motion is so smooth that you’ll never lose sight of the ball, no matter how fast the play. The P5 Engine is backed up by the fidelity of Dolby Vision, ensuring you’ll enjoy all the same contrast, brightness and color that the director intended.

Your Philips TV is specifically designed to get the most out of the latest HDR10+ video format. High Dynamic Range Plus redefines in-home entertainment through advances in contrast and color, as levels are adjusted to provide the best picture, from frame to frame. No matter whether it’s the latest blockbuster or your favorite series, colors are truer, shadows are deeper, and bright surfaces shine.

Crisp sound. Hear every word

This TV series’ remarkably clear sound, with well-balanced audio from full-range speakers, lets you hear every word, in every scene — for crisp, clear dialogue, and punchy effects. Dolby Atmos technology further ensures spacious sound with clarity, detail, and depth. Twin 10W full range speakers provide 20 watts of output power to fill the room with sound, and there’s optical digital audio out for external speakers.

Endless content and simple voice control

Check out all the new movie releases and latest series episode, and experience endless movies, TV, music, apps and games online. Go beyond traditional TV programming with Google Play Store and Philips App Gallery. With a Philips Android TV, the clear, intuitive interface brings you directly to the content you love, whether it’s Amazon, YouTube, Netflix, or anything else you choose.

You don’t need to search for the remote or even leave your sofa, because Google Assistant lets you control your TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your TV. You’re even in control of your Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices. Simply speak to dim the lights and set the air conditioning or thermostat just right for the perfect movie night.

Price and Availability

The Philips 8200 series TVs are available in all authorized Philips TV distributors and the MSRP of four screen sizes are listed below.

50″ PUT8215 at SGD$1,099

55″ PUT8215 at SGD$1,299

65″ PUT8215 at SGD$1,899

70″ PUT8215 at SGD$2,699

Read more about Philips 8200 series TVs at 50″ PUT8215, 55″ PUT8215, 65″ PUT8215 and 70″ PUT8215

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.