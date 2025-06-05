logo
Tineco Updates S9 Line-up with S9 Artist Steam Floor Washers for an Even Better Cleaning Experience
Tineco Updates S9 Line-up with S9 Artist Steam Floor Washers for an Even Better Cleaning Experience

image 1 2
  • Tineco launches the S9 Artist Steam—the latest addition to their best-selling S9 lineup.
  • Experience the ultimate clean with this innovative floor washer, where cutting-edge technology meets energy efficiency and sleek design for unmatched performance.
  • To complement the launch, exclusive brand-led promotions will be available on selected online platforms for purchases made on 6 June.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 June 2025 – Tineco, a global leader in smart cleaning technology, today announced the launch of the S9 Artist Steam on 6 June, a powerful upgrade to Tineco’s top-performing S9 range, complete with a line-up of attractive promotional offers. This new innovative addition comes with upgrades to enhance cleaning experience, including HyperSteam Technology, Flash Charging and more.

Tineco S9 Artist Steam
Tineco S9 Artist Steam

Supercharged With Tineco’s Latest Technology To Give You The Ultimate Cleaning Experience

Engineered for performance, precision, and modern lifestyles, the S9 Artist Steam brings together HyperSteam technology and AI-driven smart maintenance, earning the title of “The Ultimate Cleaning, Redefined with Unique Style” for homes.

The S9 Artist Steam introduces several key upgrades from its predecessor, further enhancing its performance and convenience. One of the most notable improvements is the 140°C HyperSteam technology, along with its Dual-Stage Heating that targets oil and grime with unmatched efficiency, outperforming traditional single-stage systems that leave residue behind. This ensures deeper sanitation by dissolving stubborn dirt and bacteria more effectively.

Runtime has also been significantly extended, with the new model delivering up to 75 minutes of operation on a single charge—a notable increase from the S9 Artist’s 50-minute capacity. This offers users more time and coverage without interruption. In addition, the introduction of Flash Charging technology allows the device to recharge more rapidly while the 2A fast charging doubles the speed for quick readiness – minimising downtime between uses.

Meanwhile, the 22kPa Powerful Suction, deep-cleans floor crevices, instantly removing dust and debris. Finally, the Triple-sided Edge Cleaning feature replaces the earlier double-sided system to ensure even more thorough cleaning along walls and baseboards.

Tineco S9 Artist Steam
Tineco S9 Artist Steam

To mark the launch of the S9 Artist Steam, Tineco will roll out exclusive promotions across all official retail channels from 6 June. Customers purchasing through Tineco’s official website, Lazada and Shopee flagship stores on 6 June, will enjoy a host of value-added benefits.

Availability & Launch Promotions

Device Availability Key Features Launch Promotions

T&Cs apply, while stocks last

Floor One S9 Artist Steam Available now on Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Mass Retailers – 284°F (140°C) HyperSteam Technology

– Triple-sided Edge Cleaning

– 75-Minute Runtime

– 75-Minute Runtime

Free two years’ worth of cleaning solution (24 bottles)

Hashtag: #Tineco

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco is a high-tech company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ECOVACS Group (SHA: 603486). Dedicated to innovation, Tineco has consistently delivered smart home cleaning solutions that redefine convenience and efficiency. With the launch of the Floor One S9 Artist and Floor One Switch S7 Stretch, Tineco continues to lead the way in creating products that make everyday life easier and more enjoyable.

Just in:
