Experience The Drea Chong X BEAUTIQUE Daily Rituals Collaboration On iShopChangi

Two worlds are coming together: Drea Chong and BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi. There’s never a better time to start up your new daily ritual and reinvigorate your life with beauty products at standout prices that are too hard to miss.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 July 2022 – From 1 – 31 July, iShopChangi will be featuring one of its most exciting collaborations to-date, boosting its premier shopping destination for exclusives. Singaporean lifestyle influencer, Andrea Chong (@dreachong), has collaborated with BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi to design an exclusive three-part merchandise range that is matched with some of handpicked skincare favourites in a specially coined Daily Rituals beauty collection. Establishing daily rituals instils a sense of purpose, order and fulfilment in our lives, and this collection is designed to help you achieve just that.

Shop the Drea Chong x BEAUTIQUE Collab on iShopChangi

With the freshest and finest products from the most in-vogue brands around, you’ll be sure to find what you’re looking for on BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi. The range of merchandise specially crafted by Andrea and her team includes a note book, a tote bag and a vanity pouch.

Enhance your daily rituals with Estée Lauder Blockbuster Set, which features a Revitalising Supreme+ Power Soft Crème 75ml, Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex 20ml, Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex 15ml, and a 7-piece gift with purchase (worth S$203). Reduced by 54% from its original S$582, cart out this ultimate set of beauty essentials that also comes with an exclusive Daily Rituals Vanity Bag at just S$268. From La Mer, don’t miss out on an impressive 37% discount on a Crème de la Mer Set, bringing the price down from S$886 to just S$560. Plus, with a minimum S$200 and S$350 spend on BEAUTIQUE items, you can take away an exclusive Daily Rituals notebook and tote bag respectively. A S$20 and S$30 BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi voucher will also be awarded for cart-out values of S$200 and S$350 respectively, which means you have more reasons to indulge in this collection.

For more discounts, lock in the code to receive 15% off a minimum spend of S$200 on brands under BEAUTIQUE, capped at S$50, from 18 – 31 July.

But that’s not all! From Clinique and Bobbi Brown to M.A.C and Origins, it’s a brand promo bonanza with complimentary store-exclusive gifts like the Origins Jute Bag and GinZing™ Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturiser up for grabs when you make an in-store purchase at BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi at #01-262, Jewel Changi Airport.

More deals on iShopChangi

Cash in on extra savings with more promotions and vouchers beyond BEAUTIQUE products. Riding on the mid-year sale high, use the promo code and from 7-11 July to get 12% and 15% off when you cart out, discount capped at S$50 and S$80 respectively. During the same promotional period, get a 7% iShopChangi cashback voucher on your next purchase when you spend S$1,000 (cashback capped at S$100).

From 1 July to 31 August, you can also be a part of a two-month long Lotte Anniversary Sale and enjoy product discounts up to 30%. Revel in a sitewide two-tiered gift-with-purchase during the promotional period – shoppers will receive a free wine cooler bag when they cart out with a minimum S$300, and for a limited time, we will drop an additional Smoke Whisky Kit for orders worth at least S$1,000.

Non-travellers also stand to win a gold bar weighing 100g when they partake in the Gold Bar Lucky Draw after checking out from iShopChangi with a minimum order of S$100.

Make Great Savings & Spruce Up Your Life

With duty-free deals, exclusive Changi Rewards member offers and incredible discounts available all year-round, iShopChangi is undoubtedly the best place to shop. Travellers can shop between 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before their flight, and conveniently collect purchases at the Collection Centres located within the departure hall in every terminal at Singapore Changi Airport. Alternatively, they can have it delivered to any residential address in Singapore. Just use the promo code for 7% off!* Non-travellers, meanwhile, can have their products delivered for free islandwide when they spend S$59 or more at the checkout.

*Discount capped at S$50. No min. spend. Limited to 3 redemptions per traveller. Product exclusions and T&Cs apply. Visit ishopchangi.com



About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

