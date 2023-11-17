logo
Fadnavis ends rumours of his contesting in LS polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cleared the air about him contesting the Lok Sabha polls, while having an informal interaction with media at his residence on Thursday. Fadnavis said he will only be contesting the state assembly polls from Nagpur.

There was a buzz in the political corridors of Maharashtra that the BJP might ask Fadnavis to contest the Lok Sabha elections next year. According to unconfirmed reports, the party may ask Fadnavis to contest the election either from Nagpur or Pune Lok Sabha seat. But, today, Fadnavis put full stop to all the rumours and political gossips.

In 2019, when Fadnavis was asked a similar question about the government formation and the chief minister of Maharashtra during a Diwali party at his residence, he said “nothing was decided”. Later, Uddhav Thackeray broke Shiv Sena’s tie-up with the BJP and joined with arch-rival Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aaghadi (MVA), and his government in the state. When he was asked about that incident, Fadnavis carefully dodged the question.

When this reporter asked Fadnavis the question about the corporation elections, which are pending since last year, Fadnavis said, “We are awaiting the Supreme Court’s nod as the matter is still pending. Once the SC gives its order, the Election Commission will announce it (date). Even we are of the opinion that the election should happen.”

Fadnavis said he is confident that BJP’s win in the recently held Gram Panchayat elections will be repeated in the corporation polls as well.

Meanwhile, the minister also commented on the ‘poor’ air quality in Mumbai, and said the current infrastructure work, which is underway, will help to reduce the pollution further. “Currently, the city Metro rail and tunnel road work are underway. This will help to reduce the air pollution in the future.” He further said noise pollution in the city was less this year on Diwali compared to the last many years.

With inputs from News18

