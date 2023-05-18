logo
Family Office opens DIFC office

DIFC Gate

Arabian Post Staff

Wealth management firm The Family Office  announced the inauguration of its new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre, its third office in the GCC after Riyadh and Manama.

The new office will offer a wide range of wealth management services, including financial planning, investment advice, advising on building customized portfolios in private equity, private debt, real estate, direct funds and more to Professional Clients in the region. With a long track-record in the wealth management industry since 2004, The Family Office is committed to continuously provide the highest level of service to its clients.

The new office in the DIFC will help investors in the UAE access top-tier exclusive private market opportunities in collaboration with major international asset managers, starting from US$300,000. The firm has recently availed direct investment funds in private equity starting from US$50,000.

The team of expert financial advisors at The Family Office provides advisory services to investors who need expert assistance in building customized portfolios that meet their specific financial needs.

In May 2022, The Family Office launched its digital wealth management platform which allows investors to create financial plans, assess their risk appetite, access international and exclusive private market opportunities in partnership with world-class asset managers, receive an asset allocation proposal then build and simulate their portfolio for 10 years, all within 10 minutes. This platform is a natural extension of the digital transformation journey which the company started in 2020 with the launch of its client application.  The platform will soon become accessible to clients of the Dubai office.

