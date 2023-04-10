Famous Dubai Attractions to Visit and Enjoy With Friends

Dubai is a city that is known for its grandeur, luxury, and larger-than-life attractions. The city is located in the United Arab Emirates and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. From stunning architecture to beautiful beaches, Dubai has something for everyone. In this article, we will explore some of the top attractions that Dubai has to offer and delve into what makes them so unique.

Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world, standing at a staggering height of 828 meters. It is a marvel of modern engineering and has become an iconic symbol of Dubai’s progress and development. Visitors to the Burj Khalifa can take an elevator to the observation deck, which is located on the 124th floor. From this vantage point, visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of the city and the surrounding landscape.

Another must-see attraction at the Burj Khalifa is the Dubai Fountain. This water show is the world’s largest choreographed fountain system and is set to music and lights. The fountain shoots water up to 500 feet in the air and performs a spectacular show every 30 minutes in the evening.

Bollywood Park Dubai

Bollywood Park Dubai is a theme park that celebrates the vibrant and colorful world of Bollywood. The park is spread over 1.7 million square feet and offers a range of rides and attractions that are based on popular Bollywood films. Visitors to the park can enjoy live performances, stunt shows, and cultural performances.

One of the highlights of the park is the Rajmahal Theatre, which is a state-of-the-art theatre that seats over 850 guests. The theatre hosts a range of shows, including musicals and plays, that are inspired by Bollywood films. Visitors can also enjoy a range of dining options that offer authentic Indian cuisine.

Motiongate Dubai

Motiongate Dubai is a theme park that is inspired by some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters. The park is divided into several zones that are based on popular films, such as the Hunger Games, Ghostbusters, and Shrek. Visitors to the park can enjoy a range of rides and attractions that are based on these films.

One of the highlights of the park is the DreamWorks Animation zone, which is home to rides and attractions based on popular DreamWorks films such as Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon. Visitors can also enjoy a range of dining options that offer a variety of cuisine, including American, Italian, and Mexican.

In addition to these attractions, Motiongate Dubai Offers so much more to visitors. The city is home to some of the most luxurious hotels in the world, such as the Burj Al Arab and the Atlantis, The Palm. Visitors can also enjoy a range of outdoor activities, such as desert safaris, hot air balloon rides, and water sports.

Dubai Mall

The Dubai Mall is one of the largest shopping malls in the world and is a shopper’s paradise. The mall boasts over 1,200 retail outlets, including high-end designer stores and luxury brands. In addition to shopping, the mall also offers a range of entertainment options. Visitors can ice skate on an Olympic-sized ice rink, watch a movie at the 22-screen cinema complex, or visit the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo.

The Dubai Mall is also home to the Dubai Dino, a complete dinosaur skeleton that is on display in the mall’s Grand Atrium. The Dubai Dino is one of the most well-preserved dinosaur skeletons in the world and is a must-see attraction for anyone visiting the mall.

Also published on Medium.