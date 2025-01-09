logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

FEV develops AI-supported driver monitoring system CogniSafe

AACHEN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 9 January 2025 – FEV, a leading global innovation driver for the mobility of tomorrow, presents CogniSafe, a state-of-the-art Driver Monitoring System (DMS) that significantly increases road safety. The system uses advanced technologies such as deep learning and computer vision to monitor driver conditions such as distraction, fatigue and inattention in real time and under even the most challenging conditions.

FEV's CogniSafe uses deep learning to monitor driver conditions, thereby increasing road safety.
FEV’s CogniSafe uses deep learning to monitor driver conditions, thereby increasing road safety.

“CogniSafe is a holistic, innovative system that uses a variety of sensors and combines them with artificial intelligence (AI) to precisely analyze driver behavior and alertness”, said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Group Vice President Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. In (semi-) autonomous vehicles in particular, legal safety requirements are increasing, and the driver must be able to intervene in any situation. “With our latest development, we are actively reducing accidents caused by human error. At over 90 percent, these make up the majority of all accidents,” said Hülshorst.

CogniSafe uses a combination of functions which are unique on the market and coordinate with each other. It uses a network of cameras in the visible light and infrared spectrum to analyze driver behavior from different angles. On this basis, the system continuously tracks the driver’s gaze, analyzes eye condition (percentage of eye closure, PERCLOS) and assesses head posture, providing further information on alertness, fatigue and drowsiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

AI plays a pivotal role in the functions of FEV’s latest development. Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) are used to perform precise real-time analyses that dynamically adapt to different drivers and environmental conditions, such as different lighting conditions, and continuously improve.

“The solution is also very interesting for target groups such as fleet operators or insurance companies, who have a strong interest in safe driving practices”, said Hülshorst.

Further information is available at https://shorturl.at/hy3dq

Hashtag: #FEV

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
What's On
Buzz | Arabian Post
Business
Talking Point
Latest Updates
Just in:
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise to Acquire Nordic Aviation Capital // Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Keeta Drones Forge Alliance to Elevate Drone Delivery Safety // Divineway Fengshui Announces the Launch of Master Louis Cheung’s Book on Taoist Divine Magic // ADNOC’s Global Expansion Set to Drive Drilling Unit Growth // Ajman Real Estate Transactions Surge to AED2.28 Billion in December 2024 // 175 years of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen: Company starts anniversary year with growth strategy // Iran’s Oil Industry Faces Critical Challenges Amid Renewed U.S. Sanctions // ADNOC L&S Secures $2 Billion Hybrid Capital for Strategic Expansion // FEV develops AI-supported driver monitoring system CogniSafe // Venture Capital Investment Drops in Saudi Arabia and UAE // O-Level Computing Graduates to Receive Credit Exemption at NYP’s School of Information Technology // As at 8 January, GDA Secures 84.1% of MAHB Shares // Hong Kong’s Innovations Radiating Impact at CES 2025 // Arab Energy Fund Consortium Acquires Metito Utilities // CamScanner Elevates AI Offerings for Smarter Work and Learning in 2025 // Saudi ETF Secures $200 Million Investment from PIF // Kuwait’s Warba Bank Moves to Secure 33% Stake in Gulf Bank // KPMG and SID Unveil Budget 2025 Recommendations to Build a Ready, Refreshed, and Resilient Singapore, Driving Value Creation and Global Leadership // GAOC Group of Companies Shines at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Philippines with Triple Win // Emirates NBD’s Five-Year Notes to Debut on Taipei Stock Exchange //