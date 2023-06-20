Finally Prime Minister’s US Visit Seems To Be A Mega Show Of Emergent India

By Sushil Kutty

One view is that one Indian is having all the fun! Like “excitement and euphoria have gripped many Indian Americans ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to the US”. Such a view should not be allowed to gather moss. It is humiliating to the country, and to the country’s rulers. But, hey, it is the truth, the only wholesome truth – Prime Minister Narendra Modi does give the impression he’s having all the fun while the rest of India hurts.

Flipside, shouldn’t Prime Minister Narendra Modi be in India saving lives in Manipur rather than gallivanting off to the United States to attend a State Dinner, and address the US Congress? This, when hardly 40 percent of Americans have an idea who Modi is? More Americans have heard and read of Mahatma Gandhi than about our international vishwaguru, the ‘Boss’ Narendra Modi.

Sure, the Biden administration invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the State Dinner, but nobody is quite aware what could be the reason? One that jumps to mind is the US craving for friends. Much like the friendless BJP in India craves for allies. Both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi need a potent 2024 narrative to score for themselves another term.

With India in his corner, POTUS Joe Biden stands a greater chance to secure a second term in 2024. Indian Americans rooting for Biden gives Biden a running start. And if it’s an India developing, the bigger the catch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the US courtesy US President Joe Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden and both Bidens know of the importance of what they were angling for.

June 22 is the State Dinner for the visiting Prime Minister. The same day, PM Modi will also address a Joint Session of the US Congress after thousands of Indian Americans give him a grand welcome on the South Lawns of the White House. Both Biden and Modi appear to be in cahoots. Just like President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to be for four straight years.

Among those jostling to be in Modi’s company during this Modi visit are five Indian American Congressman – Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, and Shri Thanedar. Also in the Meet-Modi list are top Indian American CEOs and Twitter owner Elon Musk plus 24 other celebs including Nobel and Grammy-award winners.

An old man having all the fun, and cornering all the glory! The allegation sticks because Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Manipur burning and at the mercy of marauding gangs of killers and arsonists; because Modi left India’s celebrated female wrestlers struggling on the road to secure justice for themselves. Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Indians battling to save icons Rama, Lakshmana and Sita from needless derision. Is Manipur part of India, or a piece of no-man’s land separating India from Myanmar?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn’t get himself to pronounce ‘Manipur’ all these days. And now in his absence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the second most powerful Indian, is completely at sea, unable to press the stop button. On this single point alone – the Home Minister’s inability to enforce the rule of law – Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be refused a third term.

You see, giving Modi a third term automatically translates to a second term for Shah. That will tantamount to not learning from history’s mistakes. The need of the hour is not watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi steal a warm hug from President Joe Biden under First Lady Jill Biden’s watchful eyes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States (7th time in 9 years?) will result in India getting drones and other weapons systems; perhaps, even loads of goodwill, but the feeling refuses to go away that the Modi regime has failed at home.

Also, much has been made of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s potential to bring to an end the festering Russia-Ukraine war. The Biden administration seems to endorse the idea. India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war fits this thesis. And the Modi regime is quite happy to keep the impression alive that Modi is invincible at home and super ‘Vishwaguru’ overseas.

The fact is, it is the ‘PR Guru’ now who is running the show. Already, for the past 36-48 hours, social media is full of Modi, Modi and more Modi. Groups of Indian-origin Americans are mouthing “Modi-Modi-Modi” like their lives depended on the build-up. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be acutely aware that another Indian – a wannabe Prime Minister – visiting the US had made a strong pitch to take the lead away from him. (IPA Service)

The post Finally Prime Minister’s US Visit Seems To Be A Mega Show Of Emergent India first appeared on IPA Newspack.