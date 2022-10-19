First Immersive Creative Culture & Innovative Technology Platform Developed for Local Young Talents

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 October 2022 – In recent years, the Hong Kong SAR Government, social scholars, and industry professionals have often pointed out their struggle to raise funds with the local talent pool drained further as they join the exodus to neighboring countries such as Singapore. It proves to be even more challenging for young entrepreneurs in the cultural and technological realms who lack relevant experience. In view of this, the Greater Bay Area Youth Development Association (GBAYDA) and Media360 Asia Limited joined hands in launching a first-of-its-kind exhibition, dedicated to empowering local youth in the city. Theopens to the publicfrom 21st to 23rd October 2022, in Hall 5DE of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center.

It is our greatest honor to have Prof. Witman HUNG, JP, the Hong Kong Deputy to 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) and Principal Liaison Officer for Hong Kong, Shenzhen Qianhai Authority, Hon. Duncan CHIU, Legislative Council Member of Hong Kong and Hon. Benson LUK Hon-man, Legislative Council Member to officiate the opening ceremony, and bring to you Hong Kong’s first robot care caregiver that tends to the needs of seniors as well as individuals with limited mobility, so that they can visit the Expo virtually.

Exhibition offers numerous opportunities for startups

It is not easy for start-ups to break through in Hong Kong, they encounter a multitude of challenges in fundraising during the epidemic. “Why isn’t there a dedicated platform for local young talents to accelerate their growth and develop their potential?” As this came as a thought to Ms. Angel Tam, Chairman of The Greater Bay Area Youth Development Association, and Ms. Priscilla Wan, Director of Media360 Asia Limited, they took the initiative to launch – the “Inno4life – Creative Culture & Innovation Exhibition 2022”.

When it comes to empowering local projects, Tam and Wan are adamant. Featuring the new and latest, from the Metaverse, new education methods, and latest medical technology, the Expo aims to serve as a platform for local startups to gain exposure and interact with quality investors and other like-minded partners. The duo are also very keen on serving the interests of start-ups and SMEs by providing with one-to-one matching and pitching sessions, business networking opportunities, fund raising opportunities and various resources, all of which are helpful in building a solid foundation for long-term growth.

Powerful & Influential Guests on Creative Culture & Innovative Technology

Industry-leading guests and speakers are invited to Inno4life to share latest technology advancements, trends, and insights on fund-raising and ways to make market impact. Guests include Mr. Nixon CHAU, Managing Director and General Manager of SenseTime Hong Kong, Mr. Eric LIN, Chief Marketing Officer of Livi Bank, Mr. CK CHAN, Head of Hong Kong & Macau at Tmall, Mr. Kelvin LEE, Head of Internal Audit of Fusion Bank, Mr. Erich WONG, Head of Growth (Hong Kong) of The Sandbox, and Mr. Mingles CHOI, Chief eXploration Officer of ParticleX.

1st robot in Hong Kong helping the silver-haired & the physically challenged to visit remotely

Inno4life 2022 features Hong Kong’s first robot that is built to assist the silver-haired and people with disabilities to visit the exhibition virtually. Tam, one of the company founders and who came up with the idea, took care of her mother who suffered from ankylosing spondylitis. She inherited the condition from her family, and was diagnosed when she was only 30 years old. She constantly experiences body stiffness when she wakes up in the morning, and it takes at least 30 to 45 minutes each day just to stretch and get up. This has inspired Tam to pay attention to the welfare and long-term career planning for people with disabilities. ( www.inno4lifehk.com )

“Inno4life – Creative Culture & Innovation Exhibition 2022” takes place in the Hall 5DE, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wanchai. Please visit our website and pre-register on or before 20th October for a FREE 3-consecutive-day visit https://bit.ly/3g3tkXf (HK$25 per ticket started 21st Oct).

About Greater Bay Area Youth Development Association

Found by a group of young professionals and young entrepreneurs engaged in creative culture and innovative technology, it aims to connect stakeholders in the Greater Bay Area through organizing meaningful activities revolving around five key elements, namely, employment, entrepreneurship, creativity, innovation, and technology, with a focus on nurturing young talents in Hong Kong and Macao. The Association also provides internship and employment opportunities for underprivileged students, and helps them mature through a list of initiatives such as training, exchange programs, and many other learning opportunities, so as to equip them to become the next generation of responsible citizens. www.gbayda.org