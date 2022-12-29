logo
mobile-logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachFOMO Pay becomes SWIFT member and obtains dedicated BIC
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

FOMO Pay becomes SWIFT member and obtains dedicated BIC

Media OutReach Logo New
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 December 2022 – FOMO Pay, the Singapore-headquartered major payment institution, announces that it has become an official SWIFT member and obtained its own Business Identifier Code (BIC), also known as SWIFT Code: FOMPSGSG.

This is a meaningful achievement for FOMO Pay in its pursuit to provide more efficient, secure, and reliable payment services. FOMO Pay will utilize the SWIFT Code to eliminate manual errors, reduce transfer fees and times, and streamline business transaction processes, thus enhancing its clients’ global collection and payout experiences.

SWIFT is the world’s leading financial messaging service provider, connecting more than 11,000 banks and financial institutions in over 200 countries. SWIFT Code is used to identify financial institutions and allow them to communicate with one another for seamless fund transfers.

Hashtag: #FOMOPay #SWIFT #BIC #SWIFTCode #Payments #Collections #Payouts #GlobalTransfer #FinancialInstitution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About FOMO Pay

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay Pte Ltd is a major payment institution (License No. PS20200145) regulated under the Payment Services Act in Singapore, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to conduct Cross-border Money Transfer Service, Domestic Money Transfer Service, Digital Payment Token Service, and Merchant Acquisition Service. The firm has become a leading one stop digital payment and banking solution provider and is currently building Asia’s first licensed gateway helping institutions and businesses to connect between fiat and cryptocurrency. The firm offers its three flagship products:

  • FOMO Payment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates and financial institutions
  • FOMO iBank – Facilitate businesses’ everyday requirements for transactional banking needs
  • FOMO Crypto – Asia’s First licensed gateway bridging crypto and fiat

FOMO Pay Official Website Link:



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 