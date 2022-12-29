Traveloka Co-Founder Commits to Accelerating Digital Transformation in Vietnam’s Tourism Sector during Meeting with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 December 2022 – During his state visit to Indonesia which marks the 10th anniversary of establishing a strategic partnership between Indonesia and Vietnam, the President of Vietnam, H.E Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with representatives from key Indonesian enterprises, including Traveloka.

During the meeting with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Albert, Co-Founder of Traveloka, affirmed his commitment to support more initiatives, technological developments and other solutions to aid the recovery of Vietnam’s tourism industry and accelerate its digital transformation.

Albert also took the opportunity to congratulate the President on Vietnam’s success in ensuring the recovery of the country’s tourism industry. He also noted and expressed his gratitude to the Vietnamese government for its strategic business cooperation, partnership and support, which minimized the consequences and impact of the pandemic. As Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, Traveloka hopes to deepen collaboration with the Vietnamese government in projects to support the recovery of the tourism sector, accelerate digital adoption, as well as to further develop sustainable tourism.

The tourism industry needs to harness digital transformation to create breakthroughs and drive positive impact for the economy. As a technology company present in Vietnam since 2015, Traveloka has been, and remains ready to support tourism in Vietnam, as well as participate in the digitization of the tourism industry. Traveloka constantly adapts and responds to trends, as well as rapidly changing customer behavior, and engages intensively with the government. Traveloka Vietnam has worked with the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the Hai Phong City Department of Tourism, and the Da Nang City Tourism Board to support the digital transformation initiatives of these agencies, to promote local destinations and improve the experience of visitors to the country, furthering the development of local tourism.

“We believe in Vietnam’s tourism potential and are committed to supporting the country, in promoting digital transformation and tourism to deliver social and economic impact,” Albert emphasized.

This is testament to the growing trade relationship between Vietnam and Indonesia. The archipelago is Vietnam’s third largest trading partner, while Vietnam is Indonesia’s fourth largest partner. Bilateral trade in 2021 reached 11.5 billion USD, exceeding the target of 10 billion USD per year, set by the two countries for the first time. As of November 2022, the trade value of the two countries reached nearly 13 billion USD.[1]

Indonesia is the first country in Southeast Asia to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam[2], with Vietnam also being Indonesia’s key strategic partner.

About Traveloka

Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s leading travel platform, enables consumers to access, discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka’s comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer. It also offers access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas.

Traveloka is a key player offering local services (currently specific to certain markets), and reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, as well as wellness and beauty clinics. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 30 different local payment methods. The Traveloka app has been downloaded more than 100 million times, making it the most popular travel platform in Southeast Asia.

For more information, please visit: https://www.traveloka.com.