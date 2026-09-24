From a Disney stage to the Hong Kong Coliseum: Hong Kong Disneyland Donates HK$1.8 Million to Po Leung Kuk to Nurture Young Dance Talent

“All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” – Walt Disney

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – Following the International Day of Charity on September 5 and ahead of World Tourism Day on September 27, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) announced a donation of HK$1.8 million to Po Leung Kuk to jointly nurture youth development in dance and performing arts in Hong Kong.

Through the initiative, more young people with a passion for dance will have opportunities to develop their talent and pursue their dreams, while injecting new momentum into Hong Kong’s cultural tourism development.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment of HKDL and Po Leung Kuk to support youth development. The donation will support dance training program and enhance training facilities, creating more opportunities for young people to access professional training, unlock their potential, build confidence, and pursue their dreams through performing arts.

A Stage Where Young Dreams Take Flight

Hong Kong Disneyland’s Dance-Off program has provided young local dancers with a professional platform to perform and inspire one another. Rockz Elements, trained by Po Leung Kuk Fong Shu Fook Tong Children and Youth Development Centre, won the championship at last year’s “Hong Kong Disneyland Dance-Off Party” held on the Tomorrowland stage at Hong Kong Disneyland. The team’s success is a testament to what can happen when dreams meet opportunity.

From a community dance studio to the spotlight of a Hong Kong Disneyland stage, the team showcased its talent and passion before earning an invitation to perform at the Hong Kong Coliseum, bringing its dreams to an even bigger stage.

Member of Rockz Elements, River said, “The ‘Hong Kong Disneyland Dance-Off Party’ is not just a competition, but also a platform where we can be seen, challenge ourselves and pursue our dreams. Having the opportunity to perform on a professional stage reinforced my belief that dreams really can come true with hard work and perseverance. I hope this will inspire more young people with a passion for dance to pursue their dreams.”

Chris, tutor of Rockz Elements and project coordinator of Po Leung Kuk Fong Shu Fook Tong Children and Youth Development Centre, said, “To many young people, the most important thing is not the competition result itself, but having someone who believes in them and gives them an opportunity to shine.

Hong Kong Disneyland has provided young dancers with an encouraging and inspiring platform, helping them build confidence, broaden their horizons, and explore new pathways for their future. These experiences play an important role in their growth and development.”

Cultivating Talent Together, Empowering More Dreams

Anita Lai, vice president of Communications and Public Affairs, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, said, “Every young person deserves the opportunity to pursue their dreams and shine. As Hong Kong’s leading tourism and entertainment brand, HKDL believes that culture, creativity and talent are powerful drivers of the city’s continuous development.

We are delighted to collaborate with Po Leung Kuk, leveraging HKDL’s unique stage, to support more young people to unleash their potential and pursue their dreams. When their stories are seen and their talents are cultivated, we are not only creating a brighter future for them, but also injecting more energy and possibilities into Hong Kong’s cultural landscape.”

Dr. Jenny Tam, chairman of Po Leung Kuk said: ” Po Leung Kuk and Hong Kong Disneyland share a common vision and a strong belief that every young person has limitless potential, and we are committed to creating more opportunities for youth to grow and thrive. We are sincerely grateful for Hong Kong Disneyland’s support, which not only provides valuable resources, but also leverages its inspiring stage to provide an opportunity for more young people to showcase their talents, build confidence, and pursue their dreams with courage.”

Helping More Dreams Be Seen

The donation will support Po Leung Kuk’s youth dance training program and enhance training facilities, providing an enhanced learning environment for youth to develop their talents.

Looking forward, HKDL will continue to join hands with Po Leung Kuk to foster youth development. HKDL will also continue to host the beloved “Hong Kong Disneyland Dance-Off Program”, providing a professional platform for young dancers to showcase their talents, inspire one another, and thrive through arts and culture.

Details about the next “Hong Kong Disneyland Dance-Off Program” will be announced later. Aspiring dancers can look forward to the future program to further develop their talents.

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