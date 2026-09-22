Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy Showcases Award-Winning Talent at Inaugural “Inspiring Asia” Hong Kong Regional Awards

Inspiring Asia Launched by HKAWL in Hong Kong for the First Time to Support its Impact Link Initiative to Foster Community Empowerment, Exchange and Strategic Philanthropy

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 September 2026 – The Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy (HKAWL) brought the Inspiring Asia Micro Film Festival to Hong Kong for the first time as Regional Lead Partner, and recognised three winning entries at the inaugural Hong Kong regional awards. The festival culminated in a Screening and Award Ceremony on 21 September 2026 at The Hong Kong Jockey Club University of Chicago Academic Complex | The University of Chicago Francis and Rose Yuen Campus in Hong Kong, and was supported by Lee Hysan Foundation as Strategic Partner and Sponsor.

The inaugural “Inspiring Asia” Hong Kong Regional Awards introduced by the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy has successfully concluded. Hong Kong’s winning entries and selected finalists will advance to the Main Phase of Inspiring Asia.

Guided by the theme “Community Empowerment” and the tagline “Belonging, Resilience, and Thriving”, participating filmmakers, students and community changemakers shared stories that explored inclusion, connection and resilience. The Festival encourages creators and community organisations to document community stories through micro films, fostering dialogue and greater social participation.

Award-Winning Films Spotlight Inclusion, Resilience and Community Connection

The three winning entries reflected these aspirations through stories of cross-cultural friendship, ageing with purpose and disability inclusion, offering perspectives on experiences that are often overlooked in everyday conversations.

A chance encounter lies at the heart of Between the Unsaid, the winner of the Best Micro Film Award, as an unexpected friendship blossoms between a Pakistani tailor and a local florist. Directed by Qasim Khan and produced by Kaneeta Arshad, the Hong Kong drama shows how kindness can cross linguistic and cultural boundaries, bringing comfort amid grief and isolation.

Best Micro Film

The Story Hunter, winner of the Best AI Film Award, follows an 80-year-old Hong Kong resident who finds renewed purpose by sharing lived experiences. Created by Yimin Chen and Ethan Wong, the drama combines human-written script with AI-assisted production to amplify older adults’ voices and value as storytellers, mentors and active contributors to the community.

Best AI Film



Recipient of the Best Project Award, The Superpower of Little Hands challenges perceptions of congenital limb differences through stories co-created by children and parents from the Hand in Hand Association. The documentary shows how peer support, inclusion and understanding can build confidence, belonging and ambition.

Best Project

Empowering Communities Beyond the Awards

As a flagship annual event of HKAWL’s Impact Link initiative, the Festival reflects its wider efforts to foster dialogue between philanthropy, the social sector and the creative community. As Regional Lead Partner, HKAWL worked with a diverse network of partners to support the Festival’s Hong Kong debut. Beyond the competition itself, Inspiring Asia serves as a platform for capacity building, community participation and collaborative philanthropy, bringing together filmmakers, NGOs, foundations, universities and other partners through activities such as workshops, mentorship, screenings and peer exchange.

“Seeing these powerful community stories come to life on screen was incredibly moving,” said Angel Chia, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy. “The winning films demonstrate how storytelling can help people better understand the realities and aspirations of different communities. As a flagship annual event of HKAWL’s Impact Link initiative, Inspiring Asia connects creators and social impact organisations with philanthropists and supporters, helping foster dialogue around strategic philanthropy.”

The journey continues as Hong Kong’s winning entries and selected finalists advance to the Main Phase of Inspiring Asia, bringing their Hong Kong stories to audiences across Asia.

The Screening and Award Ceremony marked the festival’s conclusion in the city, but its impact in creating lasting change continues well beyond the event. In particular, The Hong Kong Jockey Club Programme on Social Innovation (HKJCPSI), operated by The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, will provide capacity-building resources to the Best Project Award winner and shortlisted project teams, helping them strengthen their organisational capabilities and advance the community initiatives featured in their films.

Extending the impact further, the stories will continue to resonate across wider audiences through community screenings from October to December 2026, enabling more people to learn about the experiences and issues they bring to light. Screening details will be announced through HKAWL’s official channels.



Appendix: Hong Kong Regional Competition Award Winners

Award Category Film Title Director / Producer Film Synopsis Best Micro Film Between the Unsaid Qasim Khan, Kaneeta Arshad The film features Saira, a Pakistani shopkeeper in Hong Kong who is isolated by loneliness, homesickness, and a language barrier. After the sudden loss of her mother, an unexpected friendship with local florist Kim brings comfort, showing how kindness and empathy can bridge cultural and linguistic divides to create strong communities. Best AI Film The Story Hunter Yimin Chen, Ethan Wong The film follows Granny Fa, an 80-year-old widow living alone like an isolated island — until Story Hunters knocked on her door and walked with her through storytelling training. She brought her real-life experiences to university stages, and the warm applause from the younger generation rekindled her passion for life. In the end, she becomes a Story Hunter herself, knocking on the next closed door. Best Project The Superpower of Little Hands Hand in Hand Association Produced by Hand in Hand Association, Hong Kong’s first patient self-help organisation for congenital hand differences, this joyful documentary moves beyond traditional narratives of pity. It highlights four vibrant children with hand differences, celebrating their unique talents, creativity, and zest for life. By showcasing a strong peer-support network of families empowering one another, the film demonstrates how love, confidence, and supportive community allow every special hand to shine without limits.

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About The Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy (HKAWL)

The Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy (HKAWL) is committed to invigorating a vibrant ecosystem for family offices worldwide by fostering knowledge sharing, capacity building, peer connection, and collaboration. It equips business and wealth owners and inheritors with knowledge in building enduring family legacies, while mobilising family capital to drive measurable social impact and facilitating a strategic philanthropy platform via its Impact Link initiative. By bridging wealth with purpose, HKAWL reinforces Hong Kong’s status as a principal centre for managing family wealth legacies.

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About Under Production (UP)

Established in 2015, Under Production Ltd. (UP) is a dynamic social enterprise dedicated to empowering aspiring creative talents. By bridging the gap between youth and the creative industries, UP equips creators with production expertise and social awareness to transform complex issues into compelling narratives. UP’s expertise spans three core pillars: Film & Video Production, Multi-platform Publishing, and Integrated Campaign Management. Notable projects include social films Constellation and May It Rain, which have gained recognition for their intimate storytelling on social themes. Over the years, UP has built a sustainable creative ecosystem with NGO partners and community collaborators, consistently delivering innovative solutions that create lasting community impact.

About Lee Hysan Foundation (LHF)

Lee Hysan Foundation (LHF) is a private foundation incorporated in 1973 by the Lee Hysan Family to institutionalise the philanthropic work which the family had been doing for many decades. It currently operates as an endowment fund in perpetuity and does not fundraise. LHF’s mission is to advance the well-being of Hong Kong by catalysing policy and systemic change and scaling evidence-based models to transform Education, Social Welfare, Health, Arts and Culture, and the Environment. Through this work, LHF seeks to enable under-resourced people from diverse backgrounds to flourish.

*Although established by the same family, Hysan Development Company Limited is operated separately from LHF and has its own independent management and board of directors.