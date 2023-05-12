“From Imagination to Reality: How Gymetaverse and AIR World’s Partnership is Changing the Metaverse Experience”

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 May 2023 – Have you ever imagined earning real-life rewards while participating in a virtual sports experience? Gymetaverse , an international Web 3.0 wellness brand, has partnered with AIR World to introduce the groundbreaking “Play-to-Earn” concept. Using Web 3.0 technology, Gymetaverse can offer a unique fitness experience that rewards users physically and digitally. This partnership marks a significant step forward in the evolution of fitness and wellness, as it incentivizes the general public to engage with the Metaverse while improving their awareness of wellness.

Gymetaverse and AIR World share a common goal of bridging the gap between the physical and virtual worlds, and this partnership takes the shared vision to the next level. AIR World’s innovative approach to introducing a couple of artists from the top Hong Kong boy band to the Metaverse brings a new level of reality and emotional depth to the virtual world. Unlike most virtual artists who are confined to the Metaverse, the stars are real-life sensations that interact with shared experiences and emotions with their fans in reality, creating a “real” experience by bringing “real” senses into the virtual world. This groundbreaking approach paves the way for exciting future opportunities that blur the lines between real life and the Metaverse.

Interactive games and missions like the 3 Fun Slam-Dunk Challenge and the Lacrosse Challenge will be featured, encouraging users to participate in fitness activities and continue their journey towards a healthier lifestyle. These missions will not only be fun and engaging, but they will also educate users on the benefits of physical activities and inspire them to make fitness a part of their daily routine by playing games.

Gymetaverse’s building in AIR World bridges two Metaverses, allowing users to interact with both realms and cross-educate the concept of “play-to-earn.” This introduction of the “play-to-earn” concept sets the foundation for the upcoming GameFi wellness mobile app from Gymetaverse, which is set to launch later this year. The app will take the “play-to-earn” concept to the next level- “fit-to-earn” , offering the general public an innovative approach to incentivizing their fitness and wellness journeys in the Metaverse. This game-changing app promises to revolutionize the fitness industry and bring exciting fitness memories and moments to the Metaverse, offering you and I an one-of-a-kind experience.

Overall, this partnership between Gymetaverse and AIR World represents a new era of immersive fitness experiences in the virtual world with endless possibilities. And this collaboration aims to build an interactive connection between the real and the virtual world, making it an unforgettable and a “real” experience in the Metaverse.

Gymetaverse

Gymetaverse is an international Web 3.0 wellness brand that uses Web 3.0 technology to offer everyone a unique fitness experience that rewards users physically and digitally.