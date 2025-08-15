Galaxy Macau Invigorates this Summer, Encouraging an Active Lifestyle at the “Galaxy Wellness Hub”

Galaxy Wellness Hub, the vibrant and energetic wellness space.

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 August 2025 –Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort, a world-class luxury destination, is proud to introduce the Galaxy Wellness Hub, a wellness-themed pop-up space located in the bright and airy Pearl Lobby of Galaxy Promenade. Following the successful debut of a similar concept at Promenade East, this new activation marks another creative milestone. Launching today, the Galaxy Wellness Hub invites guests to immerse themselves in a variety of wellness activities that blend interactive fitness with entertainment—nurturing both body and mind in a refreshing, energizing environment.

As part of its ongoing evolution as a premier leisure and tourism destination, Galaxy Macau remains committed to supporting Macau’s economic diversification and the SAR Government’s “Big Health” initiative. By integrating wellness into its offerings, Galaxy Macau continues to evolve into a vibrant hub for dining, accommodation, shopping, entertainment, and holistic well-being—serving both locals and international visitors.

A variety of dynamic Active Zones invite guests for explorations.

Ignite Your Summer Energy at the Galaxy Wellness Hub

From now until October 12, the Galaxy Wellness Hub offers a dynamic mix of fitness, sports, healthy dining, and athleisure shopping. Guests can explore four Active Zones—The Boxing Ring, The Weight Studio, The Running Track, and The Pickleball Lab—and collect stamps with the Adventure Card to redeem exclusive gifts, shopping privileges, and dining offers. A stylish AI photo booth enables guests to capture sporty moments, turning every visit into a memorable wellness journey.

The Athleisure Zone at Promenade East, home to a collection of wellness and athleisure fashion and dining.

Where Wellness Meets Fashion and Lifestyle

Over at Promenade East, the new Athleisure Zone brings together a curated selection of active lifestyle brands, creating a one-stop destination for stylish sportswear and gear. Two newly opened dining concepts—gaga and Casa da Rosa—offer healthy bites and Portuguese light meals, redefining the dining experience at the award-winning integrated resort. Guests with a fully stamped Adventure Card can enjoy more privileges at selected athleisure brands and dining outlets, adding more excitement to their wellness journey.

Until the end of August, Galaxy Promenade x DFS present the exclusive Beauty & Wellness Experience, featuring immersive, wellness-themed experience and workshops, and shopping privileges designed to promote inner balance and outer radiance—an essential stop for those seeking holistic well-being.

Galaxy Promenade x DFS Beauty and Wellness Experience.

This summer, the Grand Resort Deck introduces exclusive Galaxy Fitness Hour with Aqua Zumba and Body Weight training, offering guests a fun-filled wellness experience with every moment.

Guided by its “World Class, Asian Heart” philosophy, Galaxy Macau continues to champion wellness and lifestyle innovation, supporting Macau’s journey toward becoming a more diverse and dynamic travel destination—and reinforcing its role as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

