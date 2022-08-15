Game-Changing ‘High Value, Low Price’ Gym Go2Fit Makes Aussie Debut

No-frills and fuss-free concept offers memberships from only AUD18.95 per week

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 15 August 2022 – Aussie gym goers and fitness enthusiasts can look forward to a smart new way to train as high value, low price (HVLP) brand Go2Fit makes its Australian debut in the suburb of Sunnybank, Brisbane this October. Guided by its brand values of Smart, Bold, and Invigorating, Go2Fit, which trades under the GoFit brand in other markets, is poised to change the way people think about budget gyms. With membership prices starting from AUD18.95 per week with no prepay or joining fee, Go2Fit is not just affordably priced, but also very well equipped with a wide range of cardio, strength and Olympic lifting equipment catering to all levels of gym goers – from the new-to-fitness customer to the more serious fitness lover. It keeps membership prices low by using technology as an enabler, self-service approaches, and a low staffing model.

Go2Fit makes its debut Down Under as a result of a licensing agreement between Asia’s largest health club operator Evolution Wellness Group (Evolution Wellness), whose portfolio also includes popular gym brand Fitness First, and Urban Active Leisure Pty Ltd.

Jeremy Marmur, Urban Active Founder & Chief Executive Officer said, “Go2Fit fulfills a gap in the market with its on trend, next gen tech approach to fitness that’s suitable for all levels of gym goers. I have no doubt that it will change the way the market perceives budget gyms, given its high quality, best in class range of cardio, strength, and weight equipment, high quality virtual workouts, smart fitness mirrors, and fitness assessments.”

Access to Go2Fit is gained through an app for increased security, while a self-managed membership system makes it easy for members to purchase add-on services such as a session on the HydroMassage Lounger1, or a personal fitness assessment. Members can also participate in a Signature GoFit workout, SuperCircuitTM2.

Go2Fit will be a part of Urban Active’s ‘world first’ ecosystem of leading global wellness and fitness brands, the first of which will be housed within a 2000m2 site in Sunnybank which will also include a café, member lounge, retail, and social hub. Another Evolution Wellness licensed brand, FIRE Fit – a premium boutique gym concept and the third licensed FIRE Fit location in Australia – will also feature. There is a total of 15 such Urban Active sites in the pipeline that will be owned outright across Australia and the Asia Pacific.

“We considered all of the license and franchise fitness brands available to Australia while putting together the concept for our Urban Active precincts, and were immediately attracted to Evolution Wellness’s GoFit and FIRE Fit brands for its unique concepts and fresh takes on fitness. We are looking to Go2Fit as the ‘next gen’ weights and plates element, while FIRE Fit will offer HIIT, boxing, and indoor cycling classes,” Jeremy continued.

Chris Lee, Licensing Director, Evolution Wellness, said, “We’re extremely delighted at the recognition of GoFit’s no frills concept as a game changer in the HVLP gym category, which effectively removes a barrier for those who cite cost as a reason for not exercising. With GoFit, we’ve successfully demonstrated that a budget gym brand can still be a modern, high quality space for people to engage in fitness. We’re excited to partner with Jeremy and his team at Urban Active to open the first Aussie version of GoFit – Go2Fit – and the opportunity to work alongside them as they scale across Australia and beyond.”

HydroMassage provides an invigorating recovery programme delivered by travelling water jets under a waterproof skin (so the user doesn’t get wet) to help alleviate muscle and soft tissue injuries. SuperCircuit™ is a proprietary GoFit programme, with a mixture of cardio and strength training to give you that full-body burn. Members train in a designated zone for SuperCircuit™ where our equipment selection has been carefully constructed to ensure ease of use, adding to the efficiency the workout.

About GoFit

GoFit was created with the intention of making fitness accessible to more people. Guided by its brand values of Smart, Invigorating, and Bold, GoFit aims to provide members with a convenient approach to fitness using technology as an enabler, in line with its brand positioning ‘to energise life through easy and affordable fitness.’ It offers members a smart new way to train through a no-frills, fuss-free gym experience. Malaysia is home to the pioneer GoFit club, which opened in November 2019. Go2Fit is the Australian variant of GoFit.

About Urban Active

Urban Active is an amalgamation of fitness-focused partners and people joining forces to create a community that inspires, motivates, and guides all to reach their full fitness and well-being potential. A justice league all-star ensemble who separately are trusted standalone fitness providers; however, in the UA precinct, collectively, they are a force of nature and the leaders of a UA fitness team who supports inclusivity, diversity and the flexibility of choice. Urban Active facilitates different pathways to allow members to choose their own fitness adventure, creating a new standard that answers the call to duty. The focus is on U.

About Evolution Wellness

Evolution Wellness was established in 2017 by Navis Capital Partners and Oaktree Capital Management by bringing together two leading fitness brands in Southeast Asia – Celebrity Fitness and Fitness First – to form one of the largest, wholly-owned fitness club networks in the fast-growing Asian region. In just a few years our portfolio now has 7 brands, and our collective expertise spans the spectrum from HVLP fitness clubs to Luxury Wellness Retreats and is scaling globally through brand licensing and management services.

For more information about Evolution Wellness and our portfolio brands, please visit www.evolutionwellness.com.