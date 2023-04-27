Garment Innofacturer® TAL Apparel Receives its First ‘Caring Company” Commendation

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 April 2023 –TAL Apparel today has joined the ranks of a niche but growing range of socially and environmentally conscientious companies in Hong Kong by sweeping up the “Caring Company Logo” 2022-2023 for its resolute effort and dedication to its people, the community and the environment. Organized by the Hong Kong Council of Social Service (HKCSS), the Caring Company Program aims to foster strategic partnerships between the business and social welfare sectors to promote corporate social responsibility while building an inclusive society.

“Winning the ‘Caring Company’ award is a testament to TAL Apparel’s unwavering commitment to our employees, the environment, and the communities we serve. We have always aimed to lead change in how the world sustainably clothes itself and believe that the positive and lasting changes a company creates can measure its true success. This recognition fuels our determination to continue fostering this culture of care and compassion.” said Roger Lee, CEO of TAL Group.

To qualify for the award, companies are required to have made specific contributions to the community, environment, and their employees. In the past year, TAL:

Donated over 100,000 pieces of personal protective equipment and over 1,000 Enro masks, which were a dire requirement of the communities locally. Partnered with selected NGOs and charities to address specific needs, including charity donations through TAL’s ‘Hearty Bags’ programme with the Christian Action. Organized the Green Hero Challenge to clean up Hong Kong’s hiking trails in collaboration with The Green Earth. Organized ‘Move for Good’, where 38 participants walked over 13 million steps a month with the winning teams to nominate charities that received HK$2,000 each from TAL. Encouraged 31 employees to complete 36-hour professional training and obtained the Certificate of Competence in First Aid.

About TAL Apparel

First established in 1947 in Hong Kong, TAL Apparel is one of the largest garment operations in the world, driven by a simple formula of combining quality garments, on-time delivery and product innovation. Today, TAL Apparel is best known as the supplier of one of every six men’s dress shirts sold in the U.S. market, producing technologically advanced garments that combine superior styles, comfort, and functionality.